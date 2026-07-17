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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ohmyhome receives Nasdaq minimum bid price deficiency notice

July 17, 2026 | 10:39
(0) user say
Ohmyhome, a Nasdaq-listed digital marketing company, announced it received notification on 13 July regarding a minimum bid price deficiency from the exchange's listing requirements.

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH, "Ohmyhome" or "the Company"), a data- and technology-driven digital marketing company delivering multi-channel marketing and content solutions for advertisers, today announced that on July 13, 2026, the Company received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the Company for the period from May 28, 2026 to July 10, 2026, the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5550(a)(2), to maintain a minimum bid price of $1 per share.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's Class A ordinary shares on Nasdaq. Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Nasdaq has provided the Company with an 180 calendar days compliance period, or until January 11, 2027, in which to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirement. If at any time during this period the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written confirmation that the Company has regained compliance with the bid price requirement.

In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by the end of the initial compliance period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days extension, should the Company meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and is able to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.

The Company is currently evaluating available options to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules and intends to take appropriate measures to timely regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company will continue to monitor the closing bid price of its Class A ordinary shares and, if necessary, consider all available alternatives to achieve compliance within the applicable compliance period.

For more information, visit: www.omsw.net

By PR Newswire

Ohmyhome Ltd

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TagTag:
Ohmyhome Digital marketing company Notification letter Listing requirements

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