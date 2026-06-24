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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Youlife, Thingo Technology partner to deploy AI workforce solutions across China

June 24, 2026 | 10:37
(0) user say
Nasdaq-listed Youlife Group (YOUL) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Anhui Thingo Intelligent Technology to deliver AI-powered workforce solutions targeting China's blue-collar labour market.

SHANGHAI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Youlife Group Inc. ("Youlife") (NASDAQ: YOUL), a leading blue-collar lifetime service provider in China, today announced that it had signed a strategic partnership agreement (the "Agreement" ) with Anhui Thingo Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd ("Thingo Technology"), a leading general AI agent platform company in China. Pursuant to the agreement, the two companies will collaborate across three key domains:

AI Agent Business Development and Ecosystem Collaboration

The partnership aims to evolve from simple workflow automation to intelligent decision-support systems capable of serving enterprises at scale, with specific focus on:

  • Developing AI-powered solutions across office operations, finance, marketing, legal services, and human resources;
  • Joint exploration of AI agent-enabled outsourcing services, customized AI agent development, practical talent training, and operation of entrepreneurial communities; and
  • Embedding Thingo Technology's AI agent capabilities into blue-collar service scenarios ranging from invoice processing and supply-chain data verification to contract review and enterprise information research.

Joint Construction of AI-powered Recruitment Systems

Under this cooperation, Thingo Technology's AI agent technologies will be integrated into Youlife's recruitment infrastructure to enhance job matching efficiency and recruitment process automation. Specifically, the cooperation is intended to:

  • Jointly develop an end-to-end intelligent recruitment platform featuring AI-powered candidate sourcing and matching, RPA-driven recruitment automation, integration with mainstream recruitment platforms, and intelligent private-domain operations within the WeChat ecosystem; and
  • Establish an intelligent, automated, and closed-loop recruitment ecosystem via incorporation of Thingo Technology's AI agent technologies into all stages of recruitment process including intelligent resume parsing, candidate-job matching, automated application workflows, and AI-driven community engagement.

Vocational Education Partnerships and AI industry Ecosystem Development

  • This cooperation is intended to support the development of a new generation of workers with the skills to understand, use, and collaborate with AI systems, with specific focus on: Jointly identifying or helping establish AI industry colleges, AI-focused vocational training programs, socialized workforce training initiatives, AI-enabled OPC entrepreneurial communities, and comprehensive AI industry ecosystem projects; and
  • Introducing the above entities to the partnership's products and services such as AI learning companions, AI teaching assistants, joint AI curriculum development, industry-integrated training programs, and AI entrepreneurship support ecosystems.

Management Commentary

"This partnership with Thingo Technology allows Youlife to integrate AI agent capabilities into our ecosystem, allowing us to evolve from a labor-intensive blue-collar services provider into a platform for human-AI collaboration," said Wang Yunlei, founder and chairman of the board of directors of Youlife.

"As demand in China for both AI-enabled workforce solutions and digitally skilled workers continues to grow, this partnership allows Youlife to more efficiently address this demand. "

Wang added that, as AI technologies become further embedded across China's vocational education, talent recruitment, and workforce management sectors, the partnership's competitive advantages in these areas are likely to grow, creating substantial new revenue opportunities going forward.

"AI and robotics will not eliminate demand for blue-collar talent," asserted Wang. "They will reshape this demand and unlock its far greater potential. This partnership is constructed to allow us to serve that expanded demand. "

Fu Lei , the chairman of Thingo Technology, added, "from vocational education and talent development to recruitment and workforce management, Youlife has established a comprehensive ecosystem serving the entire lifecycle of blue-collar talent. Their combination of market leadership, nationwide infrastructure, and full-chain service capabilities makes Youlife an ideal partner for innovative technology companies such as Thingo Technology. We look forward to exploring the human/AI workforce solution market together."

By PR Newswire

Youlife Group Inc.

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TagTag:
Youlife Thingo Technology Workforce solutions Intelligent technology Bluecollar labour market

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