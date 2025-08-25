Corporate

Woh Hup blends grandma sauce with lab tech

August 25, 2025 | 11:00
(0) user say
Ninety-year recipes meet sous-vide precision—can tradition stay tasty when QR codes sit on every jar?

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - From humble Chinatown beginnings to global recognition, Woh Hup has been a cornerstone of Singapore's culinary heritage for nearly nine decades. Established in 1936, the brand's journey began with a dedication to crafting quality noodles before expanding into sauces—most notably the iconic Oyster Sauce—that continue to shape family kitchens across Singapore and beyond.

Continuing this 89-year journey of taste and tradition,Woh Hup's accolades include being featured in the National Heritage Board's "50 Made in Singapore Products" (2015) and named Top Influential Brand in Sauces (2018, 2023). Building on this proud legacy, Woh Hup introduces China Flavour Instant Noodles series—a modern innovation inspired by time-honoured regional tastes.

The series features three distinct variants that bring authentic Chinese flavours to your table: Dried Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles (rich and savoury), Dried Sichuan Pepper Noodles (hot and flavourful), and Dried Shanxi Spicy Oil Noodles (aromatic and spicy). Developed for today's health-conscious consumers, these noodles are non-fried, cholesterol-free, and trans fat-free, offering a guilt-free yet flavourful dining experience. Ready in minutes, the series adapts perfectly to Singapore's fast-paced lifestyle without compromising on taste.

Now available at major retail outlets across Singapore, the new China Flavour series reaffirms Woh Hup's position as a trusted homegrown brand—one that continues to honour tradition while inspiring modern tastes. Discover these exciting new flavours and explore our full range at wohhupfood.com.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Heritage Foods (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

