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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wibmo unveils AI assistant for fraud, AML and financial crime operations

June 23, 2026 | 11:04
(0) user say
Wibmo, a PayU company, has launched its Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant, an AI-powered platform designed to transform fraud detection, AML, KYC, and dispute operations for financial institutions.

MUMBAI, INDIA - NewsVoir - 22 June 2026 - Wibmo, a PayU company and leading provider of payment security solutions, unveiled Wibmo Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant (ARIA), an AI-powered platform designed to transform financial crime operations, at its flagship industry event 'Securing Digital Payments: Innovation, Intelligence & Trust' held at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

Unveiling ARIA in Mumbai: Wibmo's Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant brings the power of AI to fraud, AML, KYC, and dispute operations.
Unveiling ARIA in Mumbai: Wibmo's Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant brings the power of AI to fraud, AML, KYC, and dispute operations.

ARIA is designed to support risk teams at banks and PSPs, combining AI-driven analysis with human decision-making and accountability. This is highly relevant now, as digital payment fraud challenges becoming increasingly complex. With the sustained growth in the payments ecosystem, financial institutions are focused on improving operational risk efficiency while maintaining strong governance and oversight.

Early modelling shows ARIA achieving over 70% reduction in investigation time through agents acting in real-time, enabling teams to process significantly more cases per FTE per day. ARIA targets delivering recommendation accuracy close to 90%, designed to improve quality metrics across risk operations teams.

ARIA represents a fundamental shift in how financial institutions approach risk operations by introducing specialized AI agents that support data aggregation, analysis, and draft recommendations, while preserving human decision-making authority and governance controls at every critical juncture.

ARIA combines capabilities across investigation, decision support, and operational actioning. The platform gathers signals from transactions, risk models, customer and merchant history, linked transactions, and historical fraud patterns to automate data aggregation that typically consumes significant analyst bandwidth. Using frontier AI models, ARIA generates evidence-referenced verdicts, identifies emerging patterns through multi-signal reasoning, and provides transparent, auditable recommendations. The platform also enables SOP-driven resolutions, customer and merchant communications, reduction of false alerts, and proactive defence mechanisms against emerging anomalies.

Shailesh Paul, CEO, Wibmo, said,"As fraud becomes more sophisticated and regulatory expectations continue to evolve, risk operations teams must manage growing complexity with limited resources. ARIA is designed to help institutions scale intelligently by combining the speed and analytical capabilities of AI with the judgment, oversight, and accountability of human expertise. While AI agents assist with data analysis and recommendations, every critical decision continues to remain firmly under human control."

Unlike fully autonomous AI systems, Wibmo's Agentic Risk Intelligence Assistant is built with a governance-first architecture designed for enterprise financial institutions. Every recommendation continues to flow through existing approval mechanisms without autonomous production actions, while all analyses are supported by transparent reasoning chains and comprehensive audit trails. The platform brings together specialized agents across fraud, AML, KYC, and disputes within a unified framework, alongside replayable audits and complete operational provenance for every agent action.

The launch event brought together more than 50 senior leaders from banks, fintechs, payment networks, and technology organizations to discuss evolving challenges in digital payment security and the future of AI-led fraud prevention. Speakers from PayU, NPCI Bharat Billpay, Visa, Mastercard, Flipkart, CSB Bank, Jio Payment Solutions, and Network International participated in discussions around acquiring fraud risk management, authentication technologies, and risk-based decisioning.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at: https://wibmo.com/

By Wibmo

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TagTag:
Wibmo Financial crime operations Agentic Risk Intelligence Fraud detection

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