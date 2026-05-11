Wiseland Eyecare adds OCT for detailed eye assessments

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 May 2026 - Wiseland Eyecare has introduced Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) into its clinical eye health assessment process, strengthening its ability to examine the retina and optic nerve beyond standard prescription checks.

Wiseland Eyecare to Support More Informed Eye Health Decisions



Many individuals rely on routine vision checks to assess their eye health, focusing primarily on prescription changes. While these remain important, they are often limited to surface-level observations. This can be especially relevant for seniors, as macular changes and some other age-related eye conditions may develop gradually without obvious symptoms.



At Wiseland Eyecare, OCT is used as an advanced eye imaging tool to support closer review of the retina or optic nerve when needed. The adoption reflects the optical practice’s effort to strengthen primary eye care by looking beyond changes in spectacle power.



Instead of treating OCT as a routine scan for every patient, the practice uses it selectively when symptoms or examination findings suggest the need for closer retinal or optic nerve assessment. These may include blurred vision, unexplained vision loss, visual distortion, or signs of structural or microvascular changes. OCT also helps determine when a timely referral for further medical evaluation is appropriate, especially for older adults with relevant risk factors.



In the context of routine eye screening in Singapore, this approach ensures thorough eye health assessments, rather than relying solely on visible symptoms. We believe that understanding the eye in greater detail allows for better long-term care. OCT helps us move beyond assumptions and towards clarity.



Supporting Gold-Standard Retinal Imaging in Practice



OCT is a non-invasive diagnostic test that typically takes about 5 to 10 minutes. Using light waves, it creates cross-sectional and 3D images of the retina and optic nerve. A dedicated machine can conduct retinal and optic nerve assessment in a single scan by providing OCT reference data for the optic nerve, retinal nerve fibre layer, ganglion cell layer, and macular thickness. It also captures a true-colour fundus photograph with pinpoint registration to the OCT scan, allowing practitioners to compare surface-level appearance with deeper retinal structures in a single integrated view.



Real-World Use Within a Broader Shift in Retinal Imaging



In practice, retinal imaging can help make certain eye health concerns easier to document and act on. In one case, 2D fundus photography showed a yellowish translucent area in a customer’s eye after cataract surgery. Through OCT imaging, the optometrist was able to identify the area of swelling more clearly, allowing the customer to be referred promptly for further medical care. This reflects the wider value of retinal imaging as eye care technology continues to advance.



Research by Google AI and Verily has shown that retinal fundus photographs can be used with deep learning models to estimate cardiovascular risks, including the likelihood of major adverse cardiac events. This provides useful context for how retinal imaging is being studied and discussed within broader eye health assessment.



Supporting Better Technology Adoption in Practice



As retinal imaging becomes more relevant in everyday eye care conversations, Wiseland Eyecare’s use of OCT underscores its focus on in-depth eye health assessment, timely referral, and eye care that considers more than prescription changes.



“With OCT, we are able to observe changes that would otherwise remain undetected. This allows us to conduct comprehensive eye tests and make more considered clinical decisions based on detailed eye health assessments,” shared Alfred Chee, Optometrist of Wiseland Eyecare.

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