GMA Capital Partners Joins Hong Kong BEC

February 10, 2026 | 11:26
(0) user say
The investment firm became a member of the Business Environment Council, participating in the city's sustainability and environmental policy discussions.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - GMA Capital Partners has joined the Business Environment Council (BEC), reflecting the firm's engagement with Hong Kong's business and sustainability ecosystem and its interest in constructive dialogue on environmental and policy developments affecting the real economy.

Headquartered in Singapore, GMA Capital Partners is a principal investment firm focused on long-term investments, structured capital solutions, and cross-border partnerships across real-economy sectors, including infrastructure, energy transition, logistics, and strategic industrial markets. Membership in BEC provides a platform for engagement with corporates, policymakers, and industry participants on environmental considerations relevant to business operations and long-term asset resilience in Hong Kong and the region.

Established in 1992, BEC is an independent, business-led organisation that promotes environmental excellence through policy advocacy, thought leadership, and knowledge sharing. Its membership comprises multinational companies, listed entities, SMEs, startups, and non-governmental organisations across a broad range of industries.

Chasen Nevett, Managing Partner of GMA Capital Partners, said:

"Joining the Business Environment Council provides a constructive platform to engage with Hong Kong's business community on practical environmental and sustainability considerations. Our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation into real-economy assets, where regulatory context, governance, and long-term environmental factors increasingly shape commercial outcomes."

GMA Capital Partners' approach to sustainability emphasises commercial discipline, transparency, and the consideration of transition-related risks and opportunities relevant to long-term asset performance. The firm looks forward to engaging with BEC initiatives and contributing to dialogue on environmental policy and sustainable business practices in Hong Kong and across the region.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By GMA Capital Partners

TagTag:
GMA Capital Hong Kong BEC

