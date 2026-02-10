Saasyan Adds Windows ARM and iOS Support

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saasyan announces the expansion of its On-Device Web Filtering solution, now offering native support for Windows on ARM devices and Apple iOS. This enhancement enables schools to monitor and manage student digital activity across a wider range of devices, including next-generation Copilot+ Windows laptops and tablets, as well as Apple iOS devices.

The Assure Suite provides schools with a comprehensive toolkit for online student safety, combining both On-Device and On-Premises Web Filtering. With this update, the web filtering component now supports Windows on ARM and iOS platforms. Within the suite, the Assure On-Device Web Filter inspects encrypted traffic, enforces Safe Search and age-appropriate policies, and delivers centralised reporting to help schools maintain compliance and visibility across learning environments.

Schools today rely on a mix of devices in classrooms and for remote learning. Saasyan's AI-powered solutions have evolved to meet this need, with support for Windows on x86 introduced in 2023 and MacOS added in 2024. As Windows on ARM devices gain traction in education, and iPads and iPhones remain widely adopted, this update ensures schools can deliver consistent monitoring and safeguarding across a broader spectrum of student devices.

"Expanding support to Windows on ARM and Apple iOS devices marks a significant milestone for Saasyan, empowering schools with greater choice and broader coverage," said Greg Margossian, Founder and Managing Director of Saasyan. "This reflects the widespread adoption of iOS, the industry's transition from x86 to Windows on ARM/Copilot+, and our commitment to delivering solutions built for the unique needs of K-12 education."

Saasyan's solutions underpin a holistic, whole-of-school approach to online safety, ensuring students are as protected online as they are in the classroom and beyond. This approach brings together school leadership, wellbeing teams, IT staff, teachers and parents to foster a culture of care and accountability. By empowering schools to meet the eSafety Commissioner's call for strong digital safeguards, Saasyan helps them protect students, uphold their duty of care, and lead in online safety.