LOTTE Biologics to attend DCAT Week seeking partnerships

March 09, 2026 | 11:27
(0) user say
The South Korean contract manufacturing organization scheduled participation at the New York pharmaceutical industry conference to engage potential clients.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE Biologics announced today that it will participate in DCAT Week 2026, a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry event taking place in New York from March 23 to 26, to explore new partnership opportunities and strengthen its global presence in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) sector.

Held annually in New York, DCAT Week is one of the industry's most prominent global gatherings, bringing together pharmaceutical companies, CDMOs, and other life sciences stakeholders to discuss collaboration opportunities and industry trends.

During the event, LOTTE Biologics will host a series of meetings at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, where DCAT Week is held, to engage with potential partners and explore new business opportunities in the global CDMO market, including North America.

The company will highlight the synergy between its Syracuse Bio Campus in New York and the Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon, South Korea, which is scheduled for mechanical completion in August 2026 as part of LOTTE Biologics' plan to expand its global manufacturing network. By leveraging the dual-site model across the United States and Korea, the company aims to support global partners with flexible and reliable manufacturing capabilities.

LOTTE Biologics will also emphasize the expansion of its service capabilities through strategic collaborations. In particular, through its ongoing collaboration with the U.S.-based cell line development experts Asimov, the company is able to offer end to end DNA to DS services. This collaboration allows for streamlined, unified capabilities with 8.5 month timelines from transfection to drug substance release.

"DCAT Week is an important gathering where key decision-makers across the global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry come together," said a representative from LOTTE Biologics. "Through this participation, we aim to actively explore partnership opportunities with potential clients and continue strengthening our competitiveness in the global market."

By PR Newswire

Lotte Biologics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
LOTTE Biologics DCAT Week

Weichai advances maritime and transit decarbonization with clean engines

Weichai advances maritime and transit decarbonization with clean engines

