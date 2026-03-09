Moomoo named best global investment platform by Sensor Tower

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo, the award-winning, one-stop investment platform, has been named the Best Global Investment Platform by Sensor Tower in its 2025 APAC Awards. This distinguished honor, which recognizes Moomoo as the sole one-stop investment platform winner in the Commerce & Finance category, underscores the platform's rapid ascent as the go-to destination for modern investors worldwide.

According to Sensor Tower, in 2025, Moomoo app ranked among the top 10 finance apps in the highly competitive markets of the United States and Japan, cementing its status as a household name of investment app. Additionally, Southeast Asia experienced a surge of over 70% in Monthly Active Users (MAUs), while Australia saw an astounding 136% increase, propelling Moomoo to become the country's #1 trading app by downloads.

In addition, Sensor Tower data shows that, by the end of Q4 2025, Moomoo ranked No. 1 by accumulated downloads and Daily Active Users (DAUs) in both Singapore and Malaysia. This global resonance proves that Moomoo's seamless cross-market experience is successfully empowering investors of all levels with professional-grade tools.

"We are thrilled to present Moomoo with the award for Best Global Investment Platform," said Nan Lu, VP of Marketing, SensorTower Asia Pacific. "Moomoo's exceptional performance across key metrics—from explosive user growth across various markets to industry-leading engagement in established ones—demonstrates a powerful product-market fit. They have successfully built a platform that not only attracts users but truly engages them, setting a new standard for what a next-generation global investment app can be."

Community, Education, and Professional-Level Tools Drive Unprecedented User Engagement

Moomoo's popularity is not just about scale; it's about deep, meaningful engagement. The Moomoo Community, where 28 million global investors connect, share insights, and learn from one another, has become a vibrant hub for investor collaboration, with DAU and User Generated Content (UGC) seeing impressive 13% and 26% quarter-over-quarter growth in Q3 2025, respectively. This surge is a testament to a thriving ecosystem where investors from different countries and regions in the world collectively navigate market opportunities, transforming individual investing journeys into a powerful, collaborative experiecne.

This high engagement is driven by Moomoo's dedication to investor education and its suite of powerful, accessible analysis tools. By democratizing complex market data, Moomoo empowers users to make smarter investment decisions with professional-grade resources.

Other standout features driving user loyalty include:

In-depth Market Data: Professional-grade Level 2 data providing up to 60 bid/ask price levels.

Advanced Charting Tools: Highly customizable charts featuring 60+ technical indicators and 38 drawing tools.

Personalized Experience: An interface that offers unparalleled customization, allowing users to tailor their Moomoo app/desktop as intuitively as editing a smartphone home screen.

A Comprehensive, Compliant Ecosystem Earns Industry-Wide Acclaim

Moomoo's excellence extends beyond its user interface to a robust and compliant product offering. Operating on a "regulatory first" principle, all investment products and services on the Moomoo App are offered by its licensed affiliate brokerages in corresponding markets, strictly regulated by local authorities to ensure trading safety.

Today's global investor requires diverse access, and Moomoo delivers. The platform enables trading in US stocks, ETFs, and options across all its markets. Beyond that, it provides seamless access to Hong Kong stocks, China Stock Connect, Singapore stocks, Australian stocks, Japanese stocks, Canadian stocks, and Malaysian stocks, along with virtual asset trading services for eligible clients.

"Moomoo was created because we realized that the investment platforms available were either too complicated with no real support, or the tools and data needed to invest smarter were inaccessible," said Robin Xu, Group Senior Partner & Senior Vice President at Moomoo. "We believe investing should feel as personal as your phone screen, because your strategy deserves its own space. Winning this award from Sensor Tower validates our mission to deliver a platform that combines powerful, customizable tools with a supportive community that empowers every investor to feel in control."

Moomoo's dedication to regulatory compliance and user-centric innovation continues to earn recognition across the financial services industry. In addition to the Sensor Tower honor, Moomoo has garnered an impressive array of accolades across its global markets in Q4 2025, including:

"Best Retail Broker" by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) for three consecutive years

"Best ETF Broker" and "Best Broker for Investing in Gold ETFs" by BrokerChooser in the US

"Canada's Best U.S. Stock Trading Platform" at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

"Best in Stocks (North America)" in the broker category by TradingView for two consecutive years

Investment products and services are offered through Moomoo Financial Inc., Member SIPC./FINRA. For further information about Moomoo Financial Inc., please visit Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)'s BrokerCheck.

Before investing in an ETF, you should read both its summary prospectus and its full prospectus, which provide detailed information on the ETF's investment objective, principal investment strategies, risks, costs, and historical performance (if any). You can find prospectuses on the websites of the financial firms that sponsor a particular ETF, as well as through your broker.

Investment returns will fluctuate and are subject to market volatility, so that an investor's shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. ETFs are subject to market volatility and the risks of their underlying securities, which may include the risks associated with investing in smaller companies, international securities, commodities, fixed income, and more. An ETF may trade at a premium or discount to its net asset value (NAV).

All investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal, and there can be no guarantee that any investing strategy will be successful. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or feel free to email us: pr@moomoo.com.