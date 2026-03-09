TIER IV tests autonomous semi-trailer with Yamato and Mitsubishi Fuso

TOKYO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, has completed proof of concept tests for long-haul autonomous trucking with Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (Yamato Transport) and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), as part of a Japanese government initiative. The tests evaluated vehicle performance, safety protocols and operational workflows, with customer freight transported on a semi-trailer truck equipped with Level 2+ technology. The data and operational insights gathered will be used to refine autonomous driving technology, with the ultimate goal of integrating Level 4 trucks into Yamato Group's long-haul transportation routes.

Overview

Period: February 16-20, 2026

Route: Haneda Chronogate Base ( Tokyo ) – Kansai Gateway Base ( Osaka ). Two round trips (four legs) of the about 500-km route were completed. The truck operated at Level 2+ for 100 km on the Shin-Tomei Expressway between two service areas in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Evaluation scope

Vehicle performance and safety Collection of trailer motion data, including sway and articulation trajectories. Performance verification, tracking hands-off duration and lane-keeping accuracy. Analysis of surrounding conditions, driver decision-making criteria and other factors linked to manual interventions.

Travel time Confirmation that schedules were maintained during Level 2+ driving as reliably as during manual operations, without delays.

Operational workflows Trials of systems that automate parts of the pre-trip inspection, such as tire pressure checks. Remote monitoring of vehicle status and surroundings to prepare for future Level 4 operations.



Driver testimonial

"There was a bit of a learning curve at first, but once I understood how the system behaves, I felt at ease. Looking ahead, I hope autonomous trucks become a reliable partner for us, helping to maintain our hauling capacity."

Videos and photos

Multimedia assets are available for download below.