BoCloud Technology launches BoClaw personal AI assistant

BEIJING and SUZHOU, China, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BoCloud Technology officially launched BoClaw, an AI-native intelligent agent platform. Designed as an intelligent productivity tool for developers and knowledge workers, BoClaw features minimal installation and an easy-to-use experience. Built around the core principles of data staying in-domain, fine-grained permission control, and customizable skills, BoClaw integrates key capabilities including AI conversational collaboration, skill extensions, multi-platform IM remote control, and scheduled tasks.

Through an all-in-one intelligent solution, BoClaw removes efficiency barriers in traditional workflows, enabling AI to deeply integrate into scenarios such as document processing, software development, creative design, and remote work—delivering a comprehensive productivity boost for professionals. In today's digital workplace, developers and knowledge workers often face challenges such as switching between multiple tools, limited AI capabilities, inconvenient remote collaboration, time-consuming repetitive tasks, and the complexity of installing local AI agents. At the same time, enterprises are placing increasing demands on data security, permission control, and system integration.

BoClaw directly addresses these industry pain points with a powerful feature set, user-friendly design, and a streamlined installation and usage experience. From helping programmers write code more efficiently and enabling analysts to generate reports faster, to supporting designers in bringing creative ideas to life and assisting professionals with daily office tasks, BoClaw serves as an intelligent partner across diverse scenarios—simplifying complex work and freeing users from repetitive tasks.

1. Minimal Installation and Easy Adoption

BoClaw delivers a low-barrier, one-click, and fully visualized installation experience. It currently supports macOS (Apple Silicon and Intel), Windows 10+, Linux (x64/ARM64), as well as major web browsers through a Web sandbox mode. By following the setup guide and system prompts, even non-technical users can complete the download and installation within 10 minutes and finish the initial setup from scratch within 30 minutes, enabling BoClaw to quickly power intelligent workflows.

Data Sovereignty: Local-First with Private Deployment

All conversations, files, and memory data in BoClaw are stored locally on the user's device. The platform also supports deployment in private cloud environments, physical servers, and offline infrastructures, ensuring that data remains within the user's domain and fully meeting strict data protection and security requirements.

Security Control: Three-Layer Protection

Execution Layer:Powered by BoCloud's 14 years of virtualization expertise, code execution and file operations run in isolated sandboxes with no direct host access.

Permission Layer:AI tool calls require item-by-item approval, with tool-level permission management and one-instance-per-user isolation.

Distribution Layer:The FoLib private skill repository with skill auditing prevents malicious plugins and ensures unified enterprise skill management.

Dual-Mode Architecture

Client Agent Mode: Designed for developers and professional users. Directly connects to large language models locally for near-zero latency responses; supports direct read and write access to the file system, delivering a full IDE-level operational experience.

Client Sandbox Mode: Designed for all users and client-side environments. Enables one-click download and installation of the sandbox to the local environment; VM-level security and permission isolation ensure that sandbox data is fully separated from local data, balancing convenience with security.

Web Sandbox Mode: Designed for enterprise users and coming soon. Accessible directly through the browser with no installation or configuration required; cloud-based VM-level virtualized sandbox isolation provides controllable security permissions, allowing multiple users to operate in parallel without interference.

2. Full-Scenario AI Intelligent Agent: From "Q&A" to Execution

BoClaw's Cowork module elevates multi-turn AI conversational collaboration to a new level, achieving a true leap from Q&A to execution. It supports streaming conversations and is fully compatible with Markdown, code highlighting, LaTeX, Mermaid, and other formats, enabling developers and knowledge workers to present professional content without switching tools.

For AI tool invocation, BoClaw features a flexible permission approval mechanism--users can approve AI tool calls item by item or grant one-click authorization, balancing efficiency and security.

It also offers three execution modes:

Local

Sandbox

Auto Mode

Users can choose freely based on data privacy requirements and task complexity, ensuring sensitive data protection while leveraging cloud computing power when needed.

In practical workflows, users can attach DOCX, XLSX, PDF, and other files directly within conversations and customize working directories. AI then analyzes and processes content based on those files.

The Artifacts preview feature supports real-time previews of HTML, SVG, React, and Mermaid in a secure sandbox, enabling visual presentation of development and design outputs.

BoClaw also includes quick-start workflow templates for tasks such as PPT generation and data analysis, allowing users to launch professional workflows with a single click.

3. Robust Skill Ecosystem: 36 Built-in Skills + 14,000 Community Skills + Private Skill Repository

BoClaw has built a powerful Skills system, which serves as a core productivity engine.

The platform includes 36 built-in skills across six categories:

Document processing

Information retrieval

Creative design

Automation

Communication & system tools

Meta-skills

These capabilities cover a wide range of everyday work scenarios.

Development & Automation:Programming assistance, automated testing, and scheduled task tools designed for developers. It supports web game development, browser automation, frontend UI building, code planning, and project management.

Office & Document Processing:Includes document editing, spreadsheet handling, presentation generation, email management, and file organization--helping teams streamline document collaboration and task tracking.

Creative & Content Generation:Integrated capabilities such as Seedream, Seedance, Canvas-Design, and Frontend-Design provide AI tools for image and video generation, poster design, social media copywriting, and even novel writing.

Information Retrieval:Provides quick access to practical information such as weather, entertainment, and music, enabling fast query responses.

Personalized Meta-Capabilities:The Skill Creator capability allows users to design custom workflows and build dedicated skills, enabling personalized AI extensions.

BoClaw also supports skill hot-reloading, allowing skills to be updated and activated without restarting the application.

Through the integrated Skill Marketplace, users can browse and install thousands of community skills. Currently, the community ecosystem has contributed 14,000+ skills, continuously expanding the platform's capabilities.

For enterprise customers, BoClaw introduces the FoLib private skill repository. Organizations can build internal skill hubs for centralized management, secure distribution, and version control. With CI/CD integration, enterprises benefit from open ecosystems while maintaining strict security over core operations.

4. Memory System + Scheduled Tasks: AI That Understands You

BoClaw's innovative Memory system gives AI personalized memory capabilities, solving the common limitation of traditional AI tools that "cannot remember or understand users."

The system supports:

Explicit memory (user-controlled storage and deletion)

Implicit extraction (automatic identification of user profiles and preferences)

Three security levels are provided:

Strict

Standard

Relaxed

These operate alongside LLM secondary verification and TTL caching mechanisms to handle edge cases intelligently.

All memory data is stored locally, and users can view, edit, or delete memories anytime, ensuring transparency and control while allowing AI to become increasingly personalized.

The Scheduled Tasks function enables fully automated workflows.

Supported scheduling modes include:

One-time tasks

Daily tasks

Weekly tasks

Monthly tasks

Cron expressions

Users can enable, disable, edit, and manage tasks with fine-grained control.

The system logs full execution history and global logs, and each scheduled task automatically creates a Cowork session, allowing users to review execution steps and AI outputs.

Whether generating data reports, synchronizing files, or running automated scripts, BoClaw performs tasks reliably and precisely.

5. Multi-Platform IM Remote Control: Breaking Spatial Limits

To support remote collaboration and mobile work, BoClaw provides an IM Gateway capability.

Through bots on major messaging platforms such as:

DingTalk

Feishu / Lark

WeCom (WeChat Work)

Telegram

Discord

users can remotely trigger AI tasks.

By sending commands through mobile devices or other terminals, BoClaw can execute tasks on the desktop--such as document processing, code generation, and data analysis--and return results in real time.

This enables users to work efficiently even while traveling or away from their computers.

6. Multi-Model Compatibility + Encrypted Configuration

BoClaw provides high openness and compatibility in AI model support.

It supports 40+ mainstream models, including:

Claude

GPT

DeepSeek

Tongyi Qianwen

Kimi

Zhipu GLM

Gemini

Ollama

It also supports custom endpoint integration, enabling users to connect their preferred AI services.

The built-in OpenAI-compatible proxy seamlessly bridges Anthropic and OpenAI API formats, allowing multi-model switching without complex configuration.

BoClaw also supports encrypted configuration import and export, protecting sensitive data such as API keys and ensuring strong account security.

7. Enables online tool integration and controllable AI operation.

BoClaw supports the online integration of system tools with centralized permission management. Its permission framework is deeply integrated with the Skills system, enabling a 1:1 permission mapping between the user and BoClaw—BoClaw can only perform actions that the user is authorized to perform, and it is equally restricted from accessing resources the user cannot access.

Every tool invocation undergoes a permission verification process, ensuring that AI operates strictly within existing security boundaries. This guarantees precise operations, reliable outcomes, and fully controllable permissions.

8. Market Differentiation: BoClaw vs. Other Products

Comparison

Dimension Open-Source

Desktop Agent General Cloud

Agent Personal

Assistant BoClaw Security Risk High-risk

vulnerabilities,

malicious plugins Data stored on

third-party cloud Personal

tools with no

enterprise

control Skill audit + sandbox isolation +

local storage Data Sovereignty Local but plugins

may steal data Cloud storage Local Private deployment, data stays

in-domain Permission Control None None None Item-by-item approval + one-

instance-per-user System Integration None None None Native integration with

Jira/GitLab/OA/ERP Skill Management Unregulated

plugin ecosystem Closed ecosystem Personal

installation FoLib private repo + 14,000+

community skills Localization

Support None None Partial Full support for Loongson,

Phytium, Kylin, UOS

Core Differentiated Positioning:

Minimal Installation and Easy Adoption

Data In-Domain • Customizable Skills • Full System Connectivity

9. Diverse Application Scenarios

Scenario How BoClaw Empowers Software R&D AI-assisted coding and debugging; automated task flow via GitLab/Jira; scheduled

build script execution Data Analysis Natural language database queries; automated visual reports; scheduled business

data aggregation Marketing Competitor monitoring, public sentiment analysis, automated reporting Human Resources Resume screening, interview scheduling, employee support Customer Service Intelligent ticket classification and automated replies Finance & Operations Expense management, financial report generation, automated reconciliation

10. Minimal Workflow and Cross-Platform Compatibility

BoClaw embeds the principle of simplicity throughout its product design, delivering a streamlined three-step user workflow:

Install and configure the AI model API key with one click

Desktop usage: Start a new collaboration session, enter a prompt, and the AI automatically executes the task to quickly generate results.

Remote usage: Configure an IM bot with one click. By sending messages through platforms such as DingTalk or Feishu, BoClaw executes tasks and returns results automatically.

Extended capabilities: Browse and install online skills from the Skill Marketplace with one click. Once enabled, these skills instantly expand the AI's capabilities.

BoClaw fully supports macOS (Apple Silicon / Intel), Windows 10+, Linux (x64 / ARM64), and major web browsers (Web Sandbox Mode), providing a consistent user experience across different devices.

BoClaw is now officially available.

Individual users can download the platform for free from the official website, while enterprise customers can apply for private deployment solutions and technical consultation.

Official Website: https://boclaw.ai