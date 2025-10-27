Corporate

Vyonix Unveils India Made Laptops at IMC 2025 Can Local Silicon Rival Import Giants

October 27, 2025 | 12:12
(0) user say
India's 1st indigenously designed and manufactured Laptops, were launched at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 by Vyonix.

GURUGRAM, India, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- India's 1st indigenously designed and manufactured Laptops, were launched at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 by Vyonix. Designed, engineered, and manufactured entirely in India for Vyonix by VVDN Technologies, a global provider of software, product engineering, electronics manufacturing services and solutions, these Laptops underscores VVDN's commitment to innovation, quality, and the nation's "Design & Make in India" vision.

Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ processors - available in i3, i5, and i7 variants from the 12th and 13th Generation series - Vyonix delivers scalable performance that adapts to users' needs. The Laptops are available in Lite, Everyday, Performance and Premium Series. From everyday productivity to immersive entertainment and advanced computing, Vyonix offers the ideal balance of speed, efficiency, and reliability. Vyonix Laptops combines sleek aesthetics with robust engineering. Tailored for students, professionals, and businesses, Vyonix redefines the computing experience with a focus on performance, usability, and security.

Utilizing fully indigenous components across every stage - from design, engineering, and testing to PCBA and assembly – Vyonix Laptops ensures complete local value addition and strengthens domestic supply chains. With a robust 5-year warranty and dedicated global support network, Vyonix offer long-term assurance, world-class quality, and showcases India's growing capability in advanced technology.

Amit Saharan, Sr. Vice President, Sales, VVDN Technologies: "Vyonix Laptops are a testament to VVDN's engineering excellence and commitment to enabling India's electronics ecosystem. These laptops aim to empower partners to bring cutting-edge, indigenously built laptops to market with speed and confidence. Vyonix combines the best of design, performance, and reliability - truly redefining the computing experience."

Vyonix Laptops can also be available to OEMs for white labelling, enabling partners to bring locally manufactured, high-quality computing solutions to market under their own brands while leveraging VVDN's robust design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. Vyonix laptops will be available from 1st week of December 2025.

For more information and communication, visit www.vyonix.in.

By PR Newswire

VVDN Technologies

Vyonix India Mobile Congress Indigenously designed Vyonix Laptops

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

