VinUniversity launches global faculty recruitment tour

VinUni is offering substantial research support of up to USD 1 million for early-career academics in selected fields.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2026 - VinUniversity (VinUni) has announced the launch of its Global Academic Recruitment Tour 2026, an initiative spanning 10 countries and designed to engage outstanding scholars across key academic centres worldwide. As part of this effort, the University introduces the VinUniversity Assistant Professorships (VAP), offering substantial research support of up to USD 1 million for early-career academics in selected fields.The tour, taking place from April to August, will include visits to major academic hubs in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, Japan, South Korea and South East Asia. Through a series of academic exchanges, faculty dialogues, and participation in leading international conferences—including IEEE International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, and Signal Processing (IEEE); the Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML); The 17th Asian Conference on Arts & Humanities (ACAH); and The Annual Meeting of the Academy of Management (AOM)VinUni seeks to foster meaningful engagement with scholars working at the forefront of research, particularly in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.This initiative reflects VinUni's evolving approach to academic recruitment, characterised by sustained international engagement and an emphasis on scholarly collaboration. The University aims to attract individuals of high academic distinction who are committed not only to advancing disciplinary knowledge, but also to contributing to the broader societal application of research.Central to this effort is the VinUniversity Assistant Professorships (VAP), established to support exceptional early-career scholars. The programme provides a comprehensive academic environment, including significant research funding, access to dedicated laboratory space, and advanced research infrastructure. Scholars are further supported through institutional mechanisms for research development, grant acquisition, and academic administration.In addition to internal resources, VAP appointees may pursue competitive funding opportunities through established national and international channels, including the Vingroup Innovation Foundation and the National Foundation for Science and Technology Development (NAFOSTED), thereby enabling the sustained growth and international visibility of their research programmes.Professor Ling San, Senior Deputy President of VinUniversity, noted:Established as Vietnam's first private, not-for-profit university founded on international standards, VinUni has developed strategic partnerships with leading global institutions, including Cornell University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Nanyang Technological University (Singapore). These collaborations contribute to the University's academic development and its integration within the international higher education landscape.Supported by Vingroup, VinUni operates within a broader ecosystem that connects academic inquiry with industry and innovation. This environment offers faculty the opportunity to extend the reach of their research beyond the academy and engage with questions of practical and societal significance.Through the Global Academic Recruitment Tour 2026, VinUni affirms its commitment to academic excellence and international engagement, and extends an invitation to scholars who seek to contribute to the advancement of knowledge within a dynamic and globally connected setting.

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