Thailand Tourism extends LISA campaign with prizes

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2026 - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is encouraging travel across the country with Amazing Thailand Ambassador LISA through the "Feel All the Feelings, Seeking Thailand's Wonders". The initiative invites travellers to discover the diversity of Thai destinations and turn their trips into rejuvenating experiences. Running from 1 May to 31 July 2026, the initiative offers two ways to participate: collecting points via Buddy Rewards, and submitting receipts from certified establishments under programmes such as Trusted Thailand, STAR (Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating), and Thailand Tourism Awards — for the chance to win 500 exclusive prizes.



Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the TAT, said: "The 'Feel All the Feelings, Seeking Thailand's Wonders' initiative builds on our approach of showcasing Thailand's appeal through the many emotions that travel evokes, encouraging visitors to experience each region more deeply — particularly during the green season when Thailand's natural landscapes are at their most distinctive."



"We expect this initiative to stimulate travel across Thailand and help distribute income to destinations and local communities throughout the country, while elevating Thailand's tourism standards in collaboration with certified establishments under programmes such as Trusted Thailand, STAR, and the Thailand Tourism Awards — or Kinnaree Awards. These recognitions reflect service quality, safety, and sustainability. Promoting Thailand's destinations with high-quality operators will strengthen traveller confidence, inspire meaningful journeys, and support balanced, long-term growth for Thai tourism."



Participants also stand a chance to receive one of 500 exclusive items celebrating Thailand's distinctive character:



Photobox and Photocard — Travel stories in print

Inspired by Thailand's scenic landscapes, a specially designed Photobox holds Photocards of LISA as Amazing Thailand Ambassador, featuring eight carefully captured vistas that highlight the country's scenery through light, colour, and atmosphere. The set includes water-resistant hologram stickers with contemporary Thai motifs — a collectible keepsake that brings travel memories back to life.



Black "55 Must-Visit Cities" T-shirt — Tapestry of landmarks, represented by the village of Ban Rak Thai

A black T-shirt featuring LISA at Ban Rak Thai, Mok Cham Pae Sub-district, Mueang District, Mae Hong Son — a highland village in Thailand's far north, embraced by quiet nature and morning mist. The back carries the names of 55 must-visit destinations as an inspiring "map" for future trips. Minimal, balanced, and comfortable with a clear character, it makes a travel statement for those looking to discover new perspectives across Thailand.



White "55 Must-Visit Cities" T-shirt — Khao Sok inspiration for fresh travel experiences

A white T-shirt featuring LISA amid the limestone mountains and emerald waters of Khao Sok National Park, Surat Thani. Clean yet layered in depth, with 55 must-visit destinations on the back as waypoints to explore. A contemporary, minimalist design for travellers who love to discover new places and create new memories.



Silver metal keychain — Bangkok landmark in a refined design

A polished silver keychain featuring LISA set against Wat Arun Ratchawararam, capturing the temple's ornate silhouette in crisp openwork lines. The piece is resin-coated for depth and framed in a design inspired by the traditional Thai decorative pattern called Pra Jam Yam, complemented by a small a small Pra Jam Yam charm, a mini black disc-shaped NFC element linking to the TVC, and an Amazing Thailand x LISA laser-etched logo. The back bears the campaign name "feel all the feelings." Both collectible and stylish, the keychain adds a touch of character to everyday life.



Multipurpose scarf — Colour, breeze, and tea-scented hills

A silk satin scarf featuring LISA at a tea plantation in Chiang Rai, translating undulating green hills and soft morning light into a vivid, dimensional print. Light and versatile — wear as a neck scarf, shawl, or headscarf — this piece turns a travel mood into a stylish, everyday accessory.



Travellers can take part in the activity from 1 May to 31 July 2026 through two options:



1) Win exclusive items by collecting Buddy Rewards points

This activity aims to stimulate the domestic tourism. Prizes include the Photobox containing Photocards featuring key visuals of the Amazing Thailand Ambassador and destination images, plus a hologram sticker set.



How to participate:

1. Participants must have a mobile phone number registered in Thailand to verify their identity during registration (OTP Verification Code).

2. Register via LINE OA @buddyrewardsby1672.

3. Check in at designated Buddy Rewards locations nationwide to earn 50 points per location, or check in the Amazing Thailand Ambassador Locations to earn 100 bonus points per location.

Collect 2,000 Buddy Rewards points — including at least two check-ins on the Ambassador Locations — to redeem one Photobox (100 prizes; awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to those who reach the threshold earliest).



If Photobox stocks are exhausted, participants may continue checking in on the Ambassador Locations for bonus points until 31 July 2026 at 23:59 hrs (BKK local time), and use remaining points to redeem other rewards in the programme until 30 September 2026.



Activity period: 1 May – 31 July 2026, or while stocks last



Amazing Thailand Ambassador Locations — 25 check-in places

Rice Fields of Sapan, Nan

Thi Lo Su Waterfall, Tak

Wat Chedi Luang, Chiang Mai

Ko Thalu, Rayong

Samet Nangshe, Phang-nga

Floating Pagodas, Wat Phutthabat Sutthawat, Lampang

Wat Phumin, Nan

Wat Phra That Pha Son Kaew, Phetchabun

Red Lotus Sea, Udon Thani

Phu Lang Ka, Phayao

Phu Chi Fa, Chiang Rai

Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan, Bangkok

Tea plantations in Chiang Rai (including Boon Rawd Farm, Choui Fong Tea Plantation, 101 Tea Plantation, Wang Put Tan Tea Plantation, Wawee Tea Plantation, Laulee Tea Plantation Resort, Suwirun Teashop, and Sawanbondin Farm) *Participants may earn Ambassador Locations bonus points in the "Tea Plantation" category at one location only; the system will then lock further check-ins in this category.

Ban Rak Thai, Mae Hong Son

Huai Maekamin Waterfall, Kanchanaburi

Laem Had, Ko Yao Yai, Phang-nga

Sam Phan Bok, Ubon Ratchathani

Khao Sok National Park, Surat Thani

2) Win exclusive items by submitting tourism receipts

Open to Thais and travellers of all nationalities travelling in Thailand, with four unique prize styles to be won.



How to participate:

1. For Thais, travel to a province other than the domicile shown on the Thai national ID.

2. Use services at any TAT-recognised establishment under one of the following programmes:

- Trusted Thailand

https://trustedthailand.tourismthailand.org/en/establishments/detail

- Thailand Tourism Awards (Kinnaree Awards) 2025 winners

https://tourismawards.tourismthailand.org/awards-winner

- STAR (Sustainable Tourism Acceleration Rating)

https://www.tatstar.org/companies

3. Collect receipts showing the establishment name and taxpayer ID (or hotel-issued documentation). With a minimum spend of THB 2,000, register via https://amzth.org/SeekingThailandWonders to enter the draw for region-specific exclusive items corresponding to your destination.



Key dates:

Travel period: 1 May – 31 July 2026

Registration closes: 3 August 2026 at 10:00 hrs (BKK local time)

Winner announcement: 31 August 2026 (400 prizes in total) via Facebook: Amazing Thailand



Prize allocation by region visited:

- Black "55 Must-Visit Cities" T-shirt — Northeastern region

- White "55 Must-Visit Cities" T-shirt — Northern region

- Multipurpose scarf — Central and Eastern regions

- Silver metal keychain — Southern region



TAT invites travellers to explore Thailand alongside LISA as the Amazing Thailand Ambassador. Every step is more than finding a new place — it is an invitation to open your heart to stories, people, and moments that add meaning to life, while contributing in small but significant ways to a sustainable future for Thai tourism.



Contact Information

International Public Relations Division

Tourism Authority of Thailand

Tel: +66 (0) 2250 5500 ext. 4545-48

Fax: +66 (0) 2250 0246

E-mail: prdiv3@tat.or.th

Website: www.tatnews.org



TAT's News Link: [ https://www.tatnews.org/2026/04/tat-inspires-travel-across-thailand-with-lisa-through-feel-all-the-feelings-seeking-thailands-wonders-inviting-travellers-to-discover-thailand-and-win-five-styles-of-exclu/ ]



https://www.tatnews.org

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.