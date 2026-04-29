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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SUNeVision concludes third startup program cohort

April 29, 2026 | 14:51
(0) user say
The Hong Kong data center operator wrapped up its latest accelerator cycle supporting early-stage technology companies.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 - SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. ("SUNeVision", SEHK: 1686), the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong and the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited ("SHKP"), announced the successful completion of the third edition of its Startup Programme. The final winners emerged from a distinguished cohort of home-grown startups that showcase AI-driven innovations integrating advanced technology with sustainability, while contributing to Hong Kong's vibrant startup ecosystem.

This year's programme attracted nearly 100 high-calibre applications, the majority of which showcased AI-native solutions across smart city, green technology, digital assets, EdTech, and immersive entertainment. Through a structured series of intensive workshops, expert mentorship, and ecosystem engagement, SUNeVision supported participating startups in refining their business models and pitches, strengthening their technological capabilities, and accelerating go‑to‑market strategies.

The award-winning startups from this year's programme include:

  • AquaSage Group: A maritime fintech startup specialising in vessel tokenisation, converting traditional maritime business into regulated digital assets.
  • ChatnLearn EdTech Limited: An AI‑powered platform delivering interactive and personalised English learning and speaking training.
  • Green Vigor Limited: A greentech innovator deploying hydropower recycling systems within building water tanks and cooling infrastructure to generate renewable energy.
  • Oh My Ink Technology Limited: An AI‑enabled tattoo try‑on platform offering real‑time skin visualisation before permanent application.

Helen Lo, Executive Director & Director, Commercial at SUNeVision, said: "We are impressed by this cohort's exceptional ideas, which demonstrate how AI can be harnessed to deliver smarter, more personalised experiences and propel sustainable energy advancements, transforming technological innovation into tangible, real-world impact for the industry. Now in its third year, our Startup Programme has become a launchpad for high-impact innovation, empowering startups to accelerate their growth journeys and expand into global markets. We remain committed to fostering a dynamic AI ecosystem and strengthening Hong Kong's role as a global innovation hub."

The programme winners will receive SUNeVision Credits valued at up to HK$160,000, redeemable for support services offered by SUNeVision and the programme partners. The initiative equips startups with a solid digital foundation to deploy and scale AI‑driven applications within SUNeVision's hyperscale data centre facilities, supported by low-latency connectivity. Participants will also gain access to a vibrant ecosystem of more than 300 technology and business partners, service providers, and key stakeholders. An array of tailored support will be provided by the programme partners, covering:

  • Angelflow: Syndicate technology infrastructure
  • Dataplugs: Internet and managed hosting
  • Finda Cloud: Value-added cloud services and SaaS
  • Nexusguard: DDoS protection and cybersecurity
  • SUNeVision: Data centre colocation and hosting
  • Sustainable SmartTech Ventures: AI-powered smart building management technologies
  • the Hive.: Co-working space
  • Votee AI: Authentic Cantonese translation
  • WeExpand: Agentic AI services for sales and marketing automation

For more details about the SUNeVision Startup Programme, please visit [website].

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SUNeVision

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
SUNeVision Data centre operator Startup Programme

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