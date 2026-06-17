VinaCapital lists Vietnam's first two strategic beta ETFs

Through pioneering strategic-beta ETFs, namely VinaCapital VNMITECH and VinaCapital VN50 GROWTH, from June 16, both individual and institutional investors can directly participate in the country’s long-term economic growth story. These index-tracking funds operate under a clearly defined quantitative strategy, featuring transparent rules, periodic reconstitution, and automated rebalancing. The custom, rules-based reference indices are designed to reflect key characteristics of Vietnam’s market, incorporating sectors that drive economic growth, profit expansion, and liquidity.

The design of these ETFs aims to improve returns performance while effectively managing risk. Unlike traditional ETFs that simply mirror broad market indices, strategic-beta ETFs combine passive management with data-driven portfolio constitution. These funds track custom-built strategic indices based on factors such as value, growth, corporate quality, and volatility, seeking enhanced performance, better risk control, and the potential to outperform broad market benchmarks.

VinaCapital VNMITECH (fund ticker: FUEMITEC) tracks the VNMITECH Index, focusing on three key sectors: Industrials, Technology, and Materials – the critical drivers of industrial modernisation, infrastructure development, and private sector growth in Vietnam. The fund offers selective exposure to leading companies in high-tech innovation, automation, advanced manufacturing, strategic materials, and modern logistics. Its investment strategy follows a transparent process, employing sector weight caps, liquidity-based weighting adjustments, and scheduled reconstitution and rebalancing. This ensures strong alignment with Vietnam’s ongoing industrial modernisation and digital transformation.

VinaCapital VN50 GROWTH (fund ticker: FUEVN50G) tracks the VN50 Growth Index, designed to provide exposure to 50 of the most promising large- and mid-cap companies in Vietnam, selected from the VNAllshare universe. The fund applies fundamental filters based on market capitalisation, liquidity, and corporate governance quality. It also incorporates a percentile-based earnings-per-share growth ranking model to prioritise companies with strong and sustainable profit growth momentum. With a diversified portfolio structure – capped at 10 per cent per stock and 40 per cent per sector – the fund is built to adapt flexibly across market cycles while maintaining exposure to Vietnam’s key growth drivers.

Brook Taylor, CEO of VinaCapital Fund Management JSC, shared, “The official listing of the two strategic-beta ETFs marks an important milestone, reflecting the growing maturity of Vietnam’s capital markets. We believe that as the economy continues to move toward more sustainable and transparent growth, bringing these funds into trading will enable investors to access the market more efficiently and conveniently. This milestone also underscores VinaCapital’s long-term commitment to supporting the development of Vietnam’s financial markets and the broader economy.”

From the close of the initial public offering of fund certificates on April 3 to May 31, VinaCapital’s two strategic beta ETFs have delivered encouraging initial performance. VinaCapital VNMITECH recorded an NAV per unit increase of approximately 3 per cent; while VinaCapital VN50 GROWTH posted an NAV per unit growth of around 15.7 per cent, outperforming the VN-Index’s gain of 10.7 per cent.

VinaCapital launches Vietnam's first two strategic-beta ETFs On February 24, VinaCapital secured approval from the State Securities Commission of Vietnam to launch two strategic-beta ETFs: VinaCapital VNMITECH and VinaCapital VN50 Growth.

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