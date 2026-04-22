Esco Lifesciences acquires Allwin Medical

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2026 - Esco Lifesciences Group ("Esco") today announced the acquisition of Allwin Medical Devices, Inc., a leading manufacturer of ART/IVF consumables. Allwin Medical will continue to operate under its established brand and will become a key pillar within Esco's Medical portfolio, alongside Esco Medical, further strengthening Esco's global position in reproductive medicine.



The acquisition reinforces Esco's strategy and commitment to deliver integrated ART/IVF workflow solutions—combining advanced equipment, time lapse imaging, high-quality consumables, digital traceability and witnessing, and AI-enabled embryo assessment and clinical support into a unified platform for fertility clinics worldwide.



"We are honored that Mr. Dhiren Mehta has chosen Esco as the long-term home for Allwin Medical," said XQ Lin, Chairman & CEO of Esco Lifesciences Group. "Allwin has built a strong foundation in quality, innovation, and customer trust. Together, we will accelerate its international growth while preserving the values and legacy that define the company. With Allwin, we all win."



Esco also extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Dhiren Mehta, Founder of Allwin Medical, for his leadership and partnership.



"The integration of Allwin Medical with Esco Lifesciences Group represents a strategic milestone in Allwin Medical's evolution and long-term growth trajectory. This collaboration reflects a strong alignment in vision, capabilities, and commitment to the ART/IVF sector." said Mr. Dhiren Mehta. "This partnership enables Allwin Medical to leverage Esco's global infrastructure, technological expertise, and international reach, while continuing to build on its established market position and specialized capabilities. We believe that the combined strengths of both organizations will support accelerated growth, expanded global presence, and enhanced value delivery to clinicians and patients, while reinforcing Allwin Medical's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer relationships."



Allwin Medical's operations and team will continue to play a central role in driving growth within Esco's Medical business unit. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, USA,and with Indian operation in Mumbai and Surat, Allwin Medical will serve as a key operating node and the India headquarters for Esco's Medical business unit, supporting further expansion in one of the world's fastest-growing healthcare markets.



This acquisition marks another step in Esco's vision to build a comprehensive platform enabling ART/IVF clinics to operate more efficiently, safely, and intelligently, ultimately improving patient outcomes.



As part of its long-term vision, Esco has positioned itself as a trusted partner and permanent home for small and medium sized businesses in the life sciences and fertility tools sector—providing continuity, global commercial reach, and operational support while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit and legacy of each company.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



For more information about Esco Lifesciences Group: https://group.escolifesciences.com/