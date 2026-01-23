Corporate

Sigenergy Tops Global Energy Storage Rankings

January 23, 2026 | 14:31
(0) user say
Research from SunWiz placed the energy storage manufacturer in first position across several international markets, recognising its market share and installation volumes in the battery sector.

SYDNEY and DUBLIN and JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a global energy storage innovator, has been ranked the No. 1 energy storage brand in multiple international markets, including Australia, Ireland, and South Africa, according to the latest reports from SunWiz, an independent solar and energy consultancy.

Across these markets, SunWiz data confirms Sigenergy's market leadership in energy storage system market share by total installed capacity across the 0–1000 kWh range, reflecting broad installer adoption and strong customer preference. In Australia, Ireland, and South Africa, Sigenergy is the most widely selected energy storage brand among installers, reinforcing its position as a leading supplier in both mature and fast-growing energy markets.

In addition, Sigenergy has maintained its position as the No. 1 battery manufacturer in Australia by blended capacity[1] since March 2025. Based on SunWiz data, the company has held this top ranking for ten consecutive months, underscoring sustained market leadership rather than a short-term surge.

Sigenergy's strong regional performance reflects a consistent global growth trajectory. On a worldwide basis, Frost & Sullivan has ranked Sigenergy No. 1 in the stackable all-in-one Distributed Energy Storage System category. In 2024, Sigenergy shipped 475 MWh in this segment, capturing a 28.6 percent share of the global market.

Founded in 2022, Sigenergy has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing companies in the global energy storage industry, driven by a focus on innovation, product reliability, and installer-centric design.

[1] Blended capacity refers to the total energy capacity (in kilowatt-hours, kWh) of residential battery systems proposed, sold, and installed.

By PR Newswire

Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.

Sigenergy Global Energy Storage Rankings

