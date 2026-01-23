Info-Tech LIVE Addresses APAC CIO Challenges

SYDNEY, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the Asia-Pacific region, technology leaders are operating in environments where the margin for error is narrowing. As AI initiatives scale and regulatory requirements diverge across markets, CIOs are increasingly accountable for ensuring that technology decisions translate into measurable business outcomes. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, taking place March 17 – 18, 2026, at W Brisbane, Info-Tech Research Group will host its Tech Trends featured session to help CIOs and senior IT leaders evaluate emerging technologies through the lens of execution readiness, risk exposure, and organisational capacity.

Drawing on Info-Tech's Tech Trends 2026 report and data from the firm's Future of IT Survey 2026, the keynote will explore how IT leaders can prioritise initiatives, sequence adoption, and manage risk when resources, talent, and governance capacity are constrained.

"For CIOs across APAC, technology decisions now carry greater accountability as AI adoption accelerates unevenly across markets," says George Khreish, Managing Partner at Info-Tech Research Group, APAC. "The Tech Trends 2026 report helps leaders separate signals from noise by showing which trends demand action now and which require stronger execution foundations first. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, we're focused on turning those insights into disciplined decisions and accountable outcomes."

Tech Trends 2026 at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane, the Tech Trends 2026 session will examine how emerging technologies are reshaping enterprise priorities as CIOs balance speed, risk, and execution capacity. The session will explore the following eight technology trends through the lens of real-world adoption and operational impact:

Resilient Supply Chain Sourcing

Technology leaders are reassessing sourcing strategies to reduce dependency risk, improve continuity, and ensure access to critical platforms and capabilities amid ongoing global disruption.

Risk management is shifting from siloed technical controls to coordinated, enterprise-wide capabilities that link IT, security, and business response planning.

AI agents are evolving into interconnected systems, increasing productivity potential while raising new governance, oversight, and integration challenges for IT teams.

The convergence of IoT and edge intelligence is enabling faster, localised decision-making, while increasing demands on infrastructure, security, and data management.

AI is simultaneously strengthening defensive capabilities while accelerating the scale and sophistication of cyber threats, forcing CIOs to rethink their security strategies and readiness.

Decentralised, domain-based data ownership models are gaining traction, requiring new approaches to automation, accountability, and cross-functional coordination.

Organisations are moving away from general-purpose infrastructure in favour of platforms designed around specific business outcomes, increasing pressure to align architecture decisions to strategy.

AI-enabled automation is transforming services into continuously evolving software-driven capabilities, changing expectations around delivery speed, cost, and value measurement.

As part of the broader Info-Tech LIVE 2026 agenda, this featured session supports CIOs and senior IT leaders who are under increasing scrutiny to demonstrate clarity, accountability, and value delivery. By reframing trends as inputs to disciplined decision-making, the session helps leaders align technology investments with organisational capacity and business objectives, while maintaining flexibility as conditions continue to change.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane will bring together CIOs, senior IT executives, and technology leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region for two days of research-driven programming. The conference will feature mainstage sessions, interactive breakouts, peer discussions, and one-on-one analyst meetings designed to help IT leaders move from strategy to execution in complex and fast-moving environments.

Additional sessions and speaker announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane page.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts and full access to the Tech Trends 2026 report, please contact pr@infotech.com.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Brisbane to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting pr@infotech.com.