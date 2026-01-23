Corporate

Study Confirms Myriad Value in Trauma Surgery

January 23, 2026 | 15:07
New research validated the clinical effectiveness and cost-efficiency of the Myriad system in emergency surgical settings, demonstrating benefits for trauma and acute care patient outcomes.

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroa Biosurgery Limited is pleased to announce that the latest publication from its ongoing prospective study, the Myriad Augmented Soft Tissue Reconstruction Registry (MASTRR), has been published in the Journal of Trauma and Injury.

MASTRR is the largest ongoing prospective, multicenter observational study to collect patient data from the use of a bioscaffold in complex reconstruction. To date, over 450 patients have been enrolled.

The study, titled "Vascularized Tissue Coverage of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery Defects with Ovine Forestomach Matrix: Interim Results of a Prospective Multicenter Study", evaluated the safety and effectiveness of Myriad Matrix and Myriad Morcells in trauma procedures.

The study reported on 49 patients, with a total of 61 defects, treated across four level one trauma centers in the United States.

These centers manage the most complex trauma cases, which are particularly challenging because the wounds often cover large areas and are frequently contaminated.

The study found that wounds treated with Myriad achieved full vascularized tissue coverage in a median of 22.5 days, often with just one product application, and with no device related complications reported.

The study also included a comparison of the cost and performance of Myriad with other bioscaffolds used in trauma reconstruction and acute care surgery (based on published data). The comparison shows that Myriad is less expensive per cm and is associated with key clinical outcomes which are at least equivalent to, or better than alternatives. The study is available online, here.

Participating Study Author and Trauma Surgeon, Dr. Michael Cormican says: "This prospective data provides validation to what we were already seeing in surgical practice, that Myriad offers a cost-effective solution to improve coverage and healing of complex trauma defects without adding risk to the patient."

AROA CEO Brian Ward says: "We're very pleased to see this third study published from our ongoing MASTRR study. The evidence underscores both the effectiveness of Myriad in complex trauma procedures, and its potential to lower the total cost of care for hospitals. With over 140,000 trauma procedures performed annually in the US, and a total addressable market of approximately US$450 million[1], this represents a sizable growth opportunity and is a strategic focus area for AROA."

This publication further strengthens the evidence base for the effectiveness, versatility, and economic value of AROA ECM™ in managing complex wounds. It joins more than 116 peer-reviewed studies demonstrating AROA ECM's broad utility, including a November 2025 study in reconstructive surgery to treat pilonidal sinus disease, showing effectiveness, potential quality-of-life benefits, and cost savings.[2]

[1] AROA management estimates

[2] Nasseri Y, Oka K, La K, et al. (November 13, 2025) Ovine Forestomach Matrix Graft Reduces Surgical Dehiscence in Fasciocutaneous Flap-Based Closure of Pilonidal Disease: A Comparative Study. Cureus 17(11): e96775. doi:10.7759/cureus.96775

Aroa Biosurgery

