Tradeify Partners with Israel Adesanya

January 23, 2026 | 15:13
(0) user say
The trading platform secured an endorsement deal with the mixed martial arts champion, leveraging the athlete's profile to expand brand awareness among sports fans.

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradeify, the global trader evaluation platform, today announces a long-term partnership with UFC legend and two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who joins the brand as its new Global Brand Ambassador.

The partnership represents the second chapter of Tradeify's Champion Mindset campaign, which celebrates the attributes required to succeed at the highest level — both in elite sport and in the financial markets.

As a two-time UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya is a natural fit for The Champion Mindset campaign. Nicknamed "Stylebender", he is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted and intelligent competitors in the sport's history. His ability to think quickly, adapt strategy in real time and make split-second decisions under intense pressure mirrors the mindset required of successful traders around the world.

With a global fanbase spanning key markets including North America, the partnership enables Tradeify to connect with new audiences worldwide. As part of Tradeify's mission to make trading more accessible, the brand will activate a series of MMA-themed initiatives, including an exclusive giveaway ahead of Israel's comeback fight versus Joe Pyfer on March 28.

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment in Adesanya's career, as he prepares to return to the octagon and build on his legacy as one of mixed martial arts' all-time greats. It also serves to strengthen Tradeify's association with dominant global sports stars, following the announcement of its partnership with 2026 PDC World Darts Champion Luke Littler late last year.

Brett Simberkoff, Founder and CEO, Tradeify: "We are so excited to partner with Israel Adesanya. We've followed his career over the years and we're now proud to support him as an official partner. There are few athletes who embody The Champion Mindset campaign as well as he does. Intelligence, adaptability, and strategic thinking have defined his career at the very top of the sport, and we're proud to join him as he begins his journey back to where he belongs - the top of the middleweight division."

Israel Adesanya, Tradeify Global Brand Ambassador: "I'm always looking for partners who match my ambition and understand what it takes to achieve sustained success at the highest level. Tradeify shares that mindset and I'm excited to join The Champion Mindset campaign and have them in my corner as I return to the octagon in Seattle."

Learn more at tradeify.co/thechampionmindset

By PR Newswire

Tradeify

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tradeify Israel Adesanya

