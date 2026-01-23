Corporate

Annum Capital and Turoid Bring AI to Family Offices

January 23, 2026 | 14:35
(0) user say
The investment firm and technology provider collaborated to introduce artificial intelligence solutions tailored for Asian family offices, addressing unique wealth management and portfolio analysis needs.

HONG KONG, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Annum Capital, a leading financial services group in Hong Kong, today announced a strategic partnership with Turoid, a next-generation technology provider, to bring AI to multi-family offices and asset managers in Asia.

Under this partnership, Turoid is working with Annum Capital to re-imagine the operating architecture across EAM, fund management, private equity, private credit, hedge funds, index investing, structured products, and strategy consulting, blending AI into governance, advisory, revenue capture, operations, market analytics and risk management.

In Phase 1 of the partnership, Turoid has delivered a suite of functionalities ("Wealth Pilot") for Annum Capital:

  • AI-empowered client onboarding and trade cycle, with enhanced due diligence, analytics, and risk management
  • AI-assisted asset allocation and portfolio diagnostics, embedding market conditions, compliance requirements, and client-specific constraints dynamically
  • AI-driven private market due diligence, synthesizing information from a wide range of sources, strengthening transparency and insights to support vetting, corroboration, and decision-making
  • Performance management across front-middle-back offices with anticipatory AI to increase efficiencies in capacity management, resource deployment, and cost controls.

In Phase 2, Turoid will work with Annum Capital to:

  • Build a price discovery platform for structured products, to internalize the relationships with global issuers and enhance economics
  • Build a custom-indexing engine that connects with leading issuers of AMCs as a cost-light option to scale up Annum's in-house investment strategies
  • Automate the setup and administration of Hong Kong Limited Partnership Fund, to help accelerate the adoption of Hong Kong's local private fund format by family offices and investment managers in Asia
  • Establish a marketplace for secondary transactions among Asia institutional investors and family offices, replacing the opacity and cost of a highly brokered, conversation-based model with an AI-driven discovery, matching, and execution approach.

"Annum Capital is very excited to see the results of Phase 1 implementation, which upgraded our operating platform and injected AI into the deliberations and decisions of our investment teams and relationship managers. Our family office clients and fund investors highly appreciate how AI inspires, informs, assists and validates our ideas, portfolios, reporting and risk judgements." said Aaron Sung, Head of Asset Management, Annum Capital.

"Turoid is a very special technology provider, not defined by budgets, timeline, testing and signoffs. Turoid harnesses AI to learn about clients' processes and build solutions that almost melt into our business right away, enlightening and improving processes without a fuss. It's been a real pleasure working with the incredible team of Turoid." added Alvis Sze, CTO, Annum Capital.

"AI is already a transformative agent for global financial services - and even more so for Hong Kong," said Nick Wong, CEO of Turoid. "Hong Kong is one of the world's leading wealth management centers, serving capital and clients across Asia and beyond. We believe it should also produce homegrown fintech leaders that serve international players at global standards. Turoid is building that platform: helping Annum Capital and other forward-thinking firms focus on clients and value creation, while giving independent players the process rigor and technology versatility typically found at much larger institutions. We're privileged to partner with Annum Capital on this journey."

Annum Capital and Turoid plan to roll out "Wealth Pilot" and related services to more Asia family offices and institutional investors in 2026 and 2027, connecting innovations of the AI world with Asia's smartest money.

www.annum.com.hk

By PR Newswire

Annum Capital

