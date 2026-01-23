Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnamese Travellers Favour Domestic Tet Destinations

January 23, 2026 | 14:26
(0) user say
Agoda's data revealed a preference for domestic tourism during the Lunar New Year holiday, with Vietnamese travellers increasingly choosing local destinations over international trips for celebrations.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Tet just around the corner, the spirit of reunion and celebration is already building across Vietnam, and travel plans are no exception. Embracing the excitement of the Lunar New Year, digital travel platform Agoda today revealed that more Vietnamese travelers are looking to pack their bags over the national holiday this year compared to the Tet holiday period last year - with a clear preference for exploring destinations within the country.

Based on searches made by travelers in Vietnam between October and November 2025 for check-ins during 14–22 February 2026, Agoda observed that overall Tet travel interest for both domestic and international travel increased compared to the Tet travel period last year. Most of this growth is driven by domestic travel, which rose by 22%, while interest in outbound trips also increased, though more modestly, by 7%.

This trend reflects findings from Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, which shows that 50% of Vietnamese respondents plan to travel domestically in 2026. With nine consecutive days off during Tet – and a cultural tendency to add some annual leave to the period and extend the break - the holiday offers the ideal opportunity for Vietnamese families to reconnect, relax, and explore destinations across the country without the complexities of international travel.

According to Agoda, Da Lat remains the top domestic destination for Tet 2026, showing a 44% increase in searches thanks to its cool climate and festive atmosphere. Phu Quoc has overtaken Nha Trang to secure second place with a 41% increase, appealing to travelers seeking sun, beaches, and family-friendly resorts. Nha Trang and Da Nang remain strong contenders ranking third and fourth, respectively, known for their coastal charm and diverse activities. Vung Tau rounds out the top five with a 31% increase, remaining a convenient short getaway for Ho Chi Minh City residents.

For those traveling abroad, Bangkok continues to be the most favored international destination for Vietnamese travelers during Tet. Singapore rises to second place this year with a 25% increase in travel interest, replacing Tokyo, which now sits in third. Meanwhile, Hong Kong makes a notable appearance in fourth place, recording a 46% increase in Tet travel interest. Bali completes the top five, maintaining its reputation as a relaxing and culturally rich holiday spot.

Vu Ngoc Lam, Country Director at Agoda Vietnam, said:
"Tet is one of the most meaningful times of the year for Vietnamese travelers. With an especially long break this year, it becomes the perfect moment for families and friends to begin new journeys - whether exploring the beauty of Vietnam or venturing abroad. Agoda is delighted to support this spirit of travel by offering a seamless platform and a wide range of accommodation, flight, and activity options, helping travelers enjoy a smooth and memorable Tet holiday."

With over 6 million properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities, all bookable in one easy itinerary, Agoda empowers Vietnamese travelers to plan their ideal Tet getaway, whether staying close to home or exploring destinations further afield.

By PR Newswire

Agoda

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vietnamese travellers Tet destinations

Related Contents

Where Vietnamese are heading to usher in the Year of the Dragon

Where Vietnamese are heading to usher in the Year of the Dragon

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Payment Asia AI Art Competition Draws 2,000 Entries

Payment Asia AI Art Competition Draws 2,000 Entries

Clarivate Launches Nexus Academic AI Platform

Clarivate Launches Nexus Academic AI Platform

Thunes Enables Instant UnionPay Transfers to China

Thunes Enables Instant UnionPay Transfers to China

BTL Wins Patent Enforcement Against WonderFace

BTL Wins Patent Enforcement Against WonderFace

Tradeify Partners with Israel Adesanya

Tradeify Partners with Israel Adesanya

Study Confirms Myriad Value in Trauma Surgery

Study Confirms Myriad Value in Trauma Surgery

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

State-owned stocks rally as reform expectations lift market sentiment

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch upgrades Vietnam's long-term senior secured debt instruments

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Fitch Ratings upgrades Vietnam’s senior secured long-term debt rating to BBB-

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020