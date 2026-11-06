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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UstarPay selects BitGo Bank for digital asset payment custody

November 06, 2026 | 11:22
(0) user say
Financial technology vendor UstarPay partnered with BitGo Bank and Trust to secure asset custody infrastructure for real-world cryptocurrency transactions across merchant networks.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – As digital assets move from investment holdings into everyday payment scenarios, the industry is entering a new stage of adoption. Speed and convenience are no longer enough. Users, partners, and compliance teams need to know how assets are held, how funds move, and how each transaction can be traced and verified.

For UstarPay, this is a core part of building real-world crypto payment infrastructure. Card programs and payment flows must be fast enough for daily use, while also maintaining clear governance over customer assets, settlement records, and operational responsibilities.

To support this foundation, UstarPay has engaged BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association ("BitGo Bank & Trust"), an OCC-regulated digital asset trust bank and subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) ("BitGo"), the digital asset infrastructure company,as the custodian for its digital assets holdings behind UstarPay's digital asset payment and card infrastructure.

About the Arrangement BitGo's custody infrastructure helps UstarPay reinforce customer fund security.

BitGo is a digital asset infrastructure company serving institutional clients across custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement solutions. Since 2013, BitGo has supported the development of secure infrastructure for the digital asset economy and provides services through multiple regulated entities.

Through this collaboration, UstarPay is working with BitGo to support custody and related infrastructure for UstarPay's own digital asset payment services.

A key principle of the arrangement is that customers retain ownership and beneficial interest in their assets. Customer assets are not intended to be transferred to the custodian as proprietary assets, and the custody structure is designed to support clear separation of rights and responsibilities.

For UstarPay, this structure reflects a simple but essential belief:
"Customer assets should remain customer assets."

What This Means for Users and Partners Users and partners need confidence that supported digital assets are handled through a defined custody framework. BitGo been serving institutional clients for over a decade. As UstarPay continues to connect supported digital assets with card-based spending use cases, theunderlying custody and governance infrastructure becomes increasingly important. BitGo's institutional infrastructure helps support the reliability required for these payment flows.

Compliance by Design, Not as an Afterthought At UstarPay, compliance is not treated as the final step before launch. It is part of how products aredesigned, reviewed, and improved.

UstarPay's engagement of BitGo for custody services reflects that approach.

Supporting the Next Stage of PayFi UstarPay is built around the idea of "Real Crypto, Real Life." That means making supported digital assets more usable in practical scenarios, including card based spending and real-world transactions. But for PayFi to move forward, usability must be matched by security, transparency, and compliance readiness.

The engagement of BitGo as the custodian for the digital assets holdings behind UstarPay's digital asset payment supports this next stage by strengthening the infrastructure that sits beneath the user experience. For users, the goal is simple: a smoother and more reliable way to use supported digital assets in everyday payment scenarios. For partners, the goal is broader: a payment infrastructure model with clearer custody arrangements and customer fund security. For the industry, the message is clear: real-world crypto adoption requires more than access. It requires trust that can be operationalized.

Security Is Not a Claim. It Is a Design Choice. Every payment experience depends on invisible infrastructure. Users may only see the card, the wallet, or the transaction confirmation, but what matters just as much is the structure behind it.

UstarPay's engagement of BitGo is designed to make that structure stronger. By reinforcing a robust custody framework, across its digital asset payment flows, UstarPay is taking another step toward building payment infrastructure that is not only convenient, but also accountable.

In the future of PayFi, trust will not be defined by slogans. It will be defined by systems that can be tested, reviewed, and verified.

That is the direction UstarPay is building toward.

https://www.ustarpay.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By UstarPay

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TagTag:
UstarPay BitGo Bank digital asset

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