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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UOB Vietnam event explores second-half investment landscape

September 18, 2026 | 10:08
(0) user say
UOB Vietnam has hosted its Mid-Year Investment Outlook event, bringing together experts to share perspectives on the global economy and investment landscape for the second half of 2026.
UOB Vietnam event explores second-half investment landscape
Photo: UOB

The event took place on September 17 and forms part of UOB Privilege Conversations, an exclusive thought leadership series for UOB Privilege Banking customers. Held annually across ASEAN markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, the series gives customers access to leading economists and investment specialists.

During the event, speakers discussed key developments shaping the global economy, highlighting resilient but uneven global growth amid geopolitical uncertainties, evolving trade policies, supply chain adjustments, and softer growth in China. Looking ahead, continued investment in AI is expected to remain a key driver of global economic activity through 2027. Meanwhile, developments in US monetary policy, together with movements in oil and gold prices, are expected to continue influencing market sentiment and shaping investment decisions.

For Vietnam, UOB experts remain positive on the country's medium-term outlook. Following strong economic performance in the first half of the year, UOB has revised its full-year GDP growth forecast for Vietnam to 8.5 per cent, up from 7 per cent at the beginning of the year.

Continued infrastructure investment, resilient foreign direct investment inflows, growing AI-related demand, and ongoing supply chain diversification into ASEAN are expected to support growth momentum. These structural drivers, coupled with a growing consumer market and strengthening connectivity within the region, position Vietnam well for sustainable growth in the years ahead.

Paul Kim, head of Personal Financial Services, UOB Vietnam, said, "The first half of 2026 underscored how quickly global conditions can evolve, from geopolitical tensions to volatility in energy and commodity prices. Against this backdrop, Vietnam has continued to demonstrate resilience, supported by strong domestic demand, healthy foreign investment inflows, export competitiveness, ongoing infrastructure development, and timely policy measures that have helped sustain growth and strengthen business confidence."

"Looking ahead, developments in trade policies, geopolitics, inflation, and interest rates will remain important considerations for investors as they assess opportunities and risks across markets. In such an environment, staying focused on long-term objectives while remaining informed and prepared for change is increasingly important. At UOB, we are committed to helping our customers take a disciplined approach to wealth management through personalised advice, market insights, and access to opportunities across our ASEAN network, supporting them in building, preserving, and growing their wealth over the long term," Kim said.

UOB Vietnam event explores second-half investment landscape
Paul Kim, head of Personal Financial Services, UOB Vietnam. Photo: UOB

On investment strategy, UOB experts noted that equity markets may experience periods of consolidation in the near term as investors assess the outlook for inflation, interest rates, and bond yields. Nevertheless, the longer-term outlook for risk assets remains supported by resilient corporate earnings and continued investment in AI-related technologies and infrastructure.

Within Asia, opportunities continue to emerge across selected markets and sectors benefiting from technological innovation and structural growth trends. In fixed income, investment-grade bonds remain an important component of diversified portfolios, helping investors balance risk while maintaining stability.

The experts also highlighted the importance of a disciplined and goals-based approach to wealth management. Investment strategies should be aligned with an individual's financial objectives, risk profile, and investment horizon, whether the priority is preserving wealth, generating income, or achieving long-term capital growth.

A diversified portfolio anchored by core investments and complemented by selective tactical opportunities can help investors remain resilient across changing market conditions while staying focused on their long-term financial goals.

The Mid-Year Investment Outlook event reflects UOB Vietnam's commitment to helping customers make informed financial decisions through expert insights and wealth advisory. Through UOB Privilege Banking, customers receive personalised financial guidance from dedicated relationship managers, tailored banking and wealth solutions, and timely market insights.

Leveraging UOB's extensive ASEAN network, customers can access seamless cross-border banking and regional expertise, supporting their financial needs both in Vietnam and across the region. Beyond banking, they gain access to exclusive lifestyle privileges including premium dining, airport fast-track services, and curated rewards, as well as dedicated Privilege Banking Centres across Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Business confidence rebounds as firms accelerate AI adoption and ASEAN expansion Business confidence rebounds as firms accelerate AI adoption and ASEAN expansion

Business sentiment in Vietnam is rebounding strongly despite a challenging operating environment marked by rising costs and heightened global uncertainty, including ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade-related pressures.
Hanoi teams up with UOB to upgrade FDI quality Hanoi teams up with UOB to upgrade FDI quality

A new agreement between UOB Vietnam and Hanoi Department of Finance aims to channel high-grade foreign investment into priority sectors, while also opening regional doors for local enterprises.
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UOB Vietnam is developing new headquarters building at the international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City, underscoring the bank's confidence in the country's long-term growth prospects.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
UOB Mid-Year Investment Outlook economic outlook

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