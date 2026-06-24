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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Abu Dhabi, Biocom California forge life sciences corridor linking 1,800-plus members

June 24, 2026 | 09:55
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Abu Dhabi's Department of Health has partnered with Biocom California - representing over 1,800 biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies - to establish a bilateral life sciences investment corridor.

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, and Biocom California, one of the world's largest life sciences associations representing more than 1,800 biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical technology organisations, have announced a strategic partnership that will create a formal gateway between Abu Dhabi and California's life sciences ecosystems. The collaboration will strengthen connectivity between innovators, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs across both markets, creating new opportunities to accelerate the development, validation and scaling of next-generation health solutions.

Abu Dhabi Opens Strategic Life Sciences Corridor to California Through Biocom Partnership
Abu Dhabi Opens Strategic Life Sciences Corridor to California Through Biocom Partnership

Both parties will exchange expertise on life sciences ecosystem and cluster development, including industry best practices, sector policy insights and lessons learned, helping strengthen innovation environments and accelerate the growth of high-value life sciences activities in both regions. The partnership connects California's globally renowned life sciences community with Abu Dhabi's Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Cluster, creating opportunities for companies to build, test and scale innovations across both markets.

Through Biocom California, US-based biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical technology leaders will be provided access to Abu Dhabi's intelligent life sciences ecosystem and living lab model, where discovery, validation and real-world implementation happen within a single environment.

H.E. Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of DoH, said: "The most successful life sciences ecosystems are those that can connect talent, research, investment and implementation across borders. Through this partnership with Biocom, we are creating a direct bridge between Abu Dhabi's intelligent life sciences ecosystem and one of the world's leading centres of life sciences innovation. For innovators, researchers, and investors, this creates new opportunities to access Abu Dhabi's living lab for intelligent life sciences, where scientific discoveries can be translated into real-world impact faster and at scale."

Joe Panetta, President Emeritus of Biocom said: " Biocom is honored to be partnering with the DoH under this important MOU. Abu Dhabi life science ecosystem is strategically focused and well supported for the creation of promising new and innovative life science therapies. Biocom reaches out actively to develop a network of partnerships in established and growing life science ecosystems around the world. Under this MOU we look forward to cooperating jointly in events, providing opportunities to find partners for companies in both California and Abu Dhabi and connecting Abu Dhabi to our other partners."

By PR Newswire

The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi

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TagTag:
Abu Dhabi Biocom California strategic partnership Life sciences corridor

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