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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Triumph Higher Education acquires Pacific culinary institute

April 06, 2026 | 10:27
(0) user say
The education group purchased the Canadian cooking school marking its entry into the country's vocational training market.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. and VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Higher Education Group today announced it acquired PICA Holdings Incorporated, the parent company of the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts (PICA), a Vancouver-based institution for professional culinary and pastry arts education, effective April 1.

The acquisition brings PICA into Triumph's culinary education portfolio alongside Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier), the largest culinary school brand in the United States,* expanding its network of accredited, career-focused culinary institutions across North America. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In addition to its business-focused curriculum that includes entrepreneurship and wellness programs, Triumph said the acquisition aligns with its strategy to further expand professional education programs in high-demand sectors including hospitality and culinary arts to address employers' skilled labor shortages. Both PICA and Escoffier blend traditional methods with modern innovation representing a foundation that has shaped current culinary arts across North America and globally. This shared philosophy and approach underscores the alignment between the two institutions.

"We are pleased to welcome the students, faculty and partners of PICA to the Triumph family," said Jack Larson, chairman, CEO and president of Triumph Higher Education Group. "PICA's approach to culinary education, rooted in excellence, tradition and innovation, aligns with our strategy to expand career-focused programs in hospitality and culinary fields, where demand for skilled professionals continues to grow."

"PICA has earned a strong reputation for developing industry-ready graduates through disciplined, hands-on training and deep employer connections," said Kirk T. Bachmann, provost at Escoffier. "Our missions share a commitment to cultivating passion and lifelong careers in the culinary and hospitality professions. Bringing PICA into the Triumph family allows us to expand opportunities for students while strengthening the culinary talent pipeline across North America and internationally."

Founded in 1997 in Vancouver, British Columbia, PICA offers intensive diploma programs in culinary and baking and pastry arts, with a training model centered on hands-on instruction, small class sizes and direct industry engagement. The institution is accredited in British Columbia and prepares students for careers in restaurants, hotels, bakeries and food-related businesses. The institution has also participated in industry events tied to Vancouver's growing international culinary profile.

PICA will continue operating from its Vancouver campus, with no disruption expected for current students or programs. Former owners Yves and Sylvia Potvin will continue in an active advisory role following the acquisition. The institution will maintain its hands-on instructional model and local industry relationships. PICA will operate within Triumph's culinary division, alongside Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Triumph will continue to invest in the PICA campus, facility, and community.

Students at both institutions will have access to expanded academic resources, broader employer partnerships, international experiences and cross-border career pathways. The combined programs will support the education and development of future culinary and hospitality leaders.

"Joining Triumph marks an important step forward for PICA," said Yves Potvin, of Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts. "We are proud of our role in Vancouver's culinary community and look forward to expanding opportunities for our students, alumni and instructors while continuing to serve Western Canada and our international student population."

PICA has trained more than 4,500 alumni since its founding, with graduates working across restaurants, hotels and hospitality businesses throughout North America and internationally.

The acquisition expands Triumph's culinary education and workforce development capabilities through its existing operations, including Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. Escoffier offers accredited degree and diploma programs through campuses in Boulder, Colorado, and Austin, Texas, as well as online. Auguste Escoffier Global Solutions provides hiring, training and retention support for hospitality employers.

Together, Triumph's network will serve approximately 8,000 students annually, with an alumni network of more than 25,000 and over 125 faculty and chef instructors across North America.

By PR Newswire

Triumph Higher Education Group

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Triumph Higher Education Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts PICA

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