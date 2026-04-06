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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

51Talk names Thai actor Shahkrit Yamnarm as brand ambassador

April 06, 2026 | 10:40
(0) user say
The Chinese online English education platform appointed the performer as its Thailand representative during its 15th anniversary rebranding.

SINGAPORE, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 51Talk celebrates its 15th anniversary, the global 1-on-1 online English learning platform for children has unveiled a comprehensive global brand refresh, marking a new stage in its international development.

The upgrade introduces a clearer visual identity and a more engaging and accessible learning experience designed for families worldwide. As part of this new chapter, 51Talk has also announced Thai actor Shahkrit Yamnarm family as its brand ambassador in Thailand — reinforcing the company's commitment to Southeast Asia and to Thai families seeking effective English learning for their children.

Since launching its global expansion strategy in 2021, 51Talk has expanded across key markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and East Asia. The 15-year milestone represents not only sustained growth, but also a strategic shift toward building a stronger and more unified global education brand.

A Clearer Global Brand Experience

The refreshed visual identity system brings together brand visuals, product interfaces, and communication touchpoints under one cohesive global framework. Designed to be cleaner and more consistent across markets, the refresh helps families more easily recognize and engage with the brand.

Alongside the new visual system, 51Talk has also introduced Toki, a new brand IP and learning companion created to make English learning more engaging and interactive for children.

Introducing Toki: A New Learning Companion

Toki embodies curiosity, confidence, and the courage to communicate. Appearing across classrooms, product interfaces, and brand experiences, the character helps guide children through lessons and encourages active participation.

By combining structured curriculum with emotional engagement, 51Talk aims to create a warmer learning environment where children not only learn English, but gain the confidence to use it.

51Talk Partners with Thai Actor Shahkrit Yamnarm

As one of the fastest-growing markets for 51Talk in Southeast Asia, Thailand will host a special brand launch event on April 2 in Bangkok, where the company will formally unveil its refreshed brand identity and introduce Shahkrit Yamnarm family as brand ambassador for Thailand.

Widely recognized and trusted by Thai audiences, Shahkrit Yamnarm family will join with 51Talk to inspire children and families to build confidence in English communication. His decision to partner with 51Talk was inspired by his child's own learning experience on the platform, which combines professional rigor with a fun and engaging study experience.

To learn more, please visit: www.51talk.com

By PR Newswire

51Talk

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