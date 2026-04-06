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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

iQIYI launches Nadou Pro AI agent for film production

April 06, 2026 | 09:32
(0) user say
The Chinese streaming platform introduced an artificial intelligence system automating professional video production workflows for content creators.

BEIJING, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, 2026, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, launched Nadou Pro — the country's first AI agent built specifically for professional film and TV production. Now in pre-commercial release, the agent marks iQIYI's latest move to integrate AI across the entertainment production pipeline.

Nadou Pro combines leading foundation models with iQIYI's production expertise, supporting end-to-end workflows from script development and storyboarding to final output. One of its standout features is "blockbuster prompts", which translate abstract creative concepts into production-ready cinematic direction.

Wenfeng LIU, senior vice president of iQIYI, said: "Nadou Pro is built specifically for AI creators and filmmakers, integrating creation, production, and distribution into one seamless, intelligent workflow. Our goal is simple: to make AI the most powerful creative engine in professional filmmaking—where imagination is the only limit."

Solving Long-Form AI Content's Quality Gap
While AI can readily produce short-form videos within 30 seconds, creating long-form narratives at professional drama and film quality remains an industry challenge. Nadou Pro addresses this by combining vast content assets with proprietary algorithms that embed professional cinematic production methods into every workflow stage. Creators use natural language to access extensive resources for character design, shot composition, and narrative development, producing AI-generated stories that approach live-action quality.

Nadou Pro also streamlines production by integrating multiple AI models into one platform. Combining iQIYI's proprietary QiZhi multimodal large models with third-party AI models -including SeeDance, Kling, Vidu, Hailuo, and WAN – it supports text, image, video, and audio generation without switching between platforms. Specialized agents for screenwriting, art direction, storyboarding, and visual effects reflect the structured workflows of traditional content production.

Early Validation from Filmmakers
Since internal testing began in late 2025, Nadou Pro has supported iQIYI's teams and partners across film, drama, and animation projects. For example, "Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater," an initiative co-launched with Academy Award-winning cinematographer Mr. Peter Pau, gave directors early access to the platform. All 16 upcoming works were created using Nadou Pro, spanning science fiction, fantasy, historical drama, and contemporary genres.

Filmmakers have validated the platform's commercial production capabilities. Fangzhao ZHUANG, director of "Celestial Quest," which premiered on iQIYI's Chinese mainland platform and iQIYI International on March 31, credited Nadou Pro's character design, scene creation, and storyboard tools for achieving the film's apocalyptic mecha aesthetic.

iQIYI continues developing its AI-generated content ecosystem through initiatives including the 2025 Global Short Film Creation Competition, "Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater," and the "Nadou AIGC Venture Conference." The launch of Nadou Pro reinforces iQIYI's position in AI-driven content production as the entertainment industry undergoes technological transformation.

By PR Newswire

iQIYI Inc.

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
iQIYI Nadou Pro AI

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