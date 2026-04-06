Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Malaysia Airlines resumes Fukuoka service, expands East Asia network

April 06, 2026 | 10:11
(0) user say
The carrier reinstated Japanese flights while adding routes and increasing capacity across regional destinations.

SINGAPORE, April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines is significantly expanding its East Asia footprint with the return of direct flights to Fukuoka, Japan, and the launch of new services to Shenzhen and Changsha, China. Commencing between July and September 2026, these additions bring the airline's China network to nine key gateways and reinforce its commitment to providing greater travel flexibility across the region.

As part of this expansion, the airline will introduce new services between Kuala Lumpur and Shenzhen (SZX) and Changsha (CSX) in China, alongside the resumption of services to Fukuoka (FUK) in Japan, which the airline last operated in September 2006. With the launch of these destinations, Malaysia Airlines consolidates its presence across a total of nine strategic destinations in China, including Beijing (PKX), Shanghai (PVG), Guangzhou (CAN), Xiamen (XMN), Hong Kong (HKG), Taipei (TPE), and Chengdu Tianfu (TFU). Ticket sales for the new services commence today, supporting the growing travel demand and strengthening connectivity between Malaysia and these high-growth regional hubs.

Captain Nasaruddin A. Bakar, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, "This expansion reflects our strategic focus on scaling our presence in key growth markets across East Asia while cementing Kuala Lumpur's position as a key strategic gateway. Both Shenzhen and Changsha align perfectly with our network strategy, driven by robust demand across both business and leisure segments. The return to Fukuoka further enhances our network depth. As the only carrier operating direct flights on this route, we are proud to offer passengers a seamless non-stop experience that eliminates the need for transit. These developments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to optimising our network and delivering a more integrated travel experience for our customers."

Beyond the East Asia expansion, Malaysia Airlines is increasing flight frequencies across key routes namely Brisbane, Australia; Manila, Philippines and Colombo, Sri Lanka to meet rising demand while supporting growing tourism and trade links. In addition, the airline will operate ad-hoc Kuala Lumpur–London flights on 18 and 22 April 2026 to accommodate passengers affected by recent Middle Eastern carrier disruptions.

As the returning Official Airline Partner and Premier Sponsor of MATTA Fair 2026, MAG unveiled its most ambitious presence yet with the launch of the MAG Arena, recognised by both the Asia Records and ASEAN Records as Asia's Largest Airline Trade Pavilion at a consumer travel fair.

Spanning approximately 46,000 square feet, nearly three times the scale of its participation in September last year, the expanded pavilion transforms the MATTA Fair experience into a fully immersive destination showcasing curated experiences and next-generation travel technology that brings journeys to life before travellers even board the aircraft. Visitors will be able to explore destinations, discover travel innovations and experience the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality through interactive engagements designed to inspire their next journey.

In addition, the pavilion will host Asia's largest sports partnership activation by an airline, celebrating Malaysia Airlines' collaborations with global clubs like Manchester United and national sporting icons Datuk Azizulhasni Awang and others. The dedicated sports experience zone will allow football fans and travellers to engage with legends and their favourite sports personalities — reinforcing how sport and travel connect people across borders and generations.

Through the expansion of its network and increased flight frequencies, the airline continues to strengthen Kuala Lumpur's position as a key gateway to Asia and beyond, while supporting Malaysia's tourism ambitions under Visit Malaysia 2026 and advancing its journey towards becoming one of the world's Top 10 global airlines by 2030.

New Routes

Airline

Route

Frequency

Date Open for Sale

Inaugural Flight

Malaysia Airlines

Kuala Lumpur –

Shenzhen (SZX)

7x weekly

(Mon-Sun)

3 April 2026

1 July 2026

Kuala Lumpur –

Changsha (CSX)

7x weekly

(Mon-Sun)

3 April 2026

8 July 2026

Kuala Lumpur -Fukuoka (FUK)

5x weekly

(Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat, Sun)

3 April 2026

2 Sept 2026

Malaysia Airlines' Additional Frequencies

Region

Route

Frequency

(Before Increase)

Frequency
(After Increase)

Effective Date

Europe

KUL/London (LHR)

14x weekly

16x weekly

18 & 22 Apr 2026

Australia and New Zealand

KUL/Brisbane (BNE) vv

5x weekly

6x weekly 7x weekly

16 Aug 2026

25 Oct 2026

ASEAN

KUL/Manila

(MNL) vv

21x weekly

28x weekly

1 Jul 2026

South Asia

KUL/Colombo (CMB) vv

7x weekly

8x weekly

9x weekly 10x weekly

3 Apr 2026

3 May 2026

20 May 2026

For more information, visit www.malaysiaaviationgroup.com.my

Issued by Group Communications, Malaysia Aviation Group.

By PR Newswire

Malaysia Airlines

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Malaysia Airlines Fukuoka service

Related Contents

Malaysia Airlines launches Pilot Parker hospitality campaign

Malaysia Airlines launches Pilot Parker hospitality campaign

Malaysia Airlines launches Year of Horse campaign film for China

Malaysia Airlines launches Year of Horse campaign film for China

Malaysia Airlines Elevates Luxury Travel with Time for Premium Leisure Campaign; With an Irresistible Offer on Business Class

Malaysia Airlines Elevates Luxury Travel with Time for Premium Leisure Campaign; With an Irresistible Offer on Business Class

Malaysia Airlines drops mandatory face mask rules on flights

Malaysia Airlines drops mandatory face mask rules on flights

Putin says MH17 probe shows 'no proof' of Russia's guilt

Putin says MH17 probe shows 'no proof' of Russia's guilt

Malaysia suspends Boeing 737 MAX operations in its airspace

Malaysia suspends Boeing 737 MAX operations in its airspace

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Korean AI healthcare technologies featured at WHX Bangkok

Korean AI healthcare technologies featured at WHX Bangkok

Singapore SMEs increase hiring despite slower growth

Singapore SMEs increase hiring despite slower growth

51Talk names Thai actor Shahkrit Yamnarm as brand ambassador

51Talk names Thai actor Shahkrit Yamnarm as brand ambassador

PartnerOne Completes the Acquisition of Mortgage Cadence

PartnerOne Completes the Acquisition of Mortgage Cadence

Triumph Higher Education acquires Pacific culinary institute

Triumph Higher Education acquires Pacific culinary institute

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson becomes 1win global ambassador

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson becomes 1win global ambassador

Money20/20 Asia launches Intersection Stage for 2026 event

Money20/20 Asia launches Intersection Stage for 2026 event

Urban law an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City development

Urban law an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City development

ICONSIAM hosts Songkran water festival celebration

ICONSIAM hosts Songkran water festival celebration

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020