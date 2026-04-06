PartnerOne Completes the Acquisition of Mortgage Cadence

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerOne, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software groups worldwide, is proud to announce the official close of its acquisition of Mortgage Cadence, a leading provider of cloud-based digital lending solutions.

With the completion of this strategic acquisition, Mortgage Cadence joins the PartnerOne portfolio, gaining a long-term platform for growth, innovation, and customer-centric excellence. The integration will accelerate Mortgage Cadence's ability to transform the mortgage origination experience for lenders and borrowers, streamlining loan origination, reducing operational costs, and enhancing borrower experiences through AI, robust automation and new capabilities.

This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Mortgage Cadence and further solidifies PartnerOne's position as a global leader in enterprise software.

"Welcoming Mortgage Cadence into the PartnerOne family marks a pivotal moment for both organizations," said Suzanne Fortman, Vice President at PartnerOne. "We are committed to empowering Mortgage Cadence's talented team, supporting their innovation, and expanding the resources needed to serve customers and partners at the highest level. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of digital mortgage technology."

PartnerOne is committed to ensuring stability and a seamless transition for Mortgage Cadence's customers and partners. Continuing its tradition of investing in enduring software companies, PartnerOne will provide Mortgage Cadence with the resources and operational excellence needed to evolve its platform and deepen customer relationships.

For more information, visit www.partnerone.com. and mortgagecadence.com.