Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

PartnerOne Completes the Acquisition of Mortgage Cadence

April 06, 2026 | 10:32
(0) user say
The mortgage technology company finalized purchase of the lending software provider consolidating industry platforms.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerOne, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software groups worldwide, is proud to announce the official close of its acquisition of Mortgage Cadence, a leading provider of cloud-based digital lending solutions.

With the completion of this strategic acquisition, Mortgage Cadence joins the PartnerOne portfolio, gaining a long-term platform for growth, innovation, and customer-centric excellence. The integration will accelerate Mortgage Cadence's ability to transform the mortgage origination experience for lenders and borrowers, streamlining loan origination, reducing operational costs, and enhancing borrower experiences through AI, robust automation and new capabilities.

This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Mortgage Cadence and further solidifies PartnerOne's position as a global leader in enterprise software.

"Welcoming Mortgage Cadence into the PartnerOne family marks a pivotal moment for both organizations," said Suzanne Fortman, Vice President at PartnerOne. "We are committed to empowering Mortgage Cadence's talented team, supporting their innovation, and expanding the resources needed to serve customers and partners at the highest level. Together, we look forward to shaping the future of digital mortgage technology."

PartnerOne is committed to ensuring stability and a seamless transition for Mortgage Cadence's customers and partners. Continuing its tradition of investing in enduring software companies, PartnerOne will provide Mortgage Cadence with the resources and operational excellence needed to evolve its platform and deepen customer relationships.

For more information, visit www.partnerone.com. and mortgagecadence.com.

By PR Newswire

PartnerOne

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
PartnerOne Mortgage Cadence

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Korean AI healthcare technologies featured at WHX Bangkok

Korean AI healthcare technologies featured at WHX Bangkok

Singapore SMEs increase hiring despite slower growth

Singapore SMEs increase hiring despite slower growth

51Talk names Thai actor Shahkrit Yamnarm as brand ambassador

51Talk names Thai actor Shahkrit Yamnarm as brand ambassador

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson becomes 1win global ambassador

Olympic wrestler Gable Steveson becomes 1win global ambassador

Money20/20 Asia launches Intersection Stage for 2026 event

Money20/20 Asia launches Intersection Stage for 2026 event

Urban law an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City development

Urban law an opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City development

ICONSIAM hosts Songkran water festival celebration

ICONSIAM hosts Songkran water festival celebration

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020