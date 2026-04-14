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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trevor Paglen tribute featured globally for LG Guggenheim Award

April 14, 2026 | 10:54
(0) user say
The artist's work appeared in public installations across three cities honoring the 2026 prize recognizing contemporary art achievement.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new visual asset celebrating the 2026 LG Guggenheim Award recipient Trevor Paglen will be presented in the heart of the world's most iconic cities including New York, London, and Seoul.

LG Corp. announced a global display of celebratory visual tributes created by the Guggenheim using the distinctive graphic identity of the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative. These tributes present excerpts of landscapes perceived by machines and AI from Trevor Paglen's practice, courtesy of the artist. These celebratory visual tributes will be displayed on LG's prominent digital billboards at Times Square in New York, Piccadilly Circus in London, and Gwanghwamun in Seoul.

These three cities represent important landscapes in Paglen's career. An American artist based in New York, Paglen has garnered international acclaim through major exhibitions at prestigious institutions such as London's Barbican Centre and Tate Modern. His ties to the Korean art community are equally profound; he was previously honored with the 'Nam June Paik Art Center International Art Award' in 2018, and his selection as this year's LG Guggenheim Award recipient further solidifies this enduring connection.

The commemorative display is expected to engage a global audience of approximately 30 million people throughout their duration. The tribute launched at New York's Times Square on April 6 for an eight-week run, and will be followed by five-week displays at London's Piccadilly Circus and Seoul's Gwanghwamun starting April 13. This wide-reaching activation leverages the high-traffic nature of these landmark locations—averaging 250,000 daily visitors in Times Square, 300,000 in Piccadilly Circus, and 130,000 in Gwanghwamun—to bring Paglen's visionary practice to the forefront of public consciousness.

Paglen is the fourth artist to be recognized as part of the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative, a five-year, multifaceted collaboration designed to research, honor, and promote artists working at the intersection of art and technology. Selected by an international jury of leaders in contemporary art, Paglen will receive an unrestricted honorarium of $100,000 in celebration of his groundbreaking contributions to this field.

Trevor Paglen is an artist whose work brings visibility to digitally invisible structures, helping audiences better understand current technologies and their underlying logic. Drawing on sustained engagements with landscape renderings, advanced technologies, and the history of photography, he reveals how power, secrecy, and surveillance influence what we see–and what remains unseen–within digital systems.

Paglen has presented solo exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (2019); Smithsonian Museum of American Art, Washington, DC (2018); Frankfurter Kunstverein, Frankfurt (2015); Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum, Michigan State University, East Lansing (2015); Protocinema, Istanbul (2013); Van Abbemuseum, Eindhoven, the Netherlands (2013); and the Vienna Secession (2010). His work has also been included in group exhibitions at leading museums such as the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (2009, 2010, and 2018); Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía, Madrid (2014); Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York (2011); and Tate Modern, London (2010), among many others.

In recognition of his work, Paglen received the MacArthur Fellowship in 2017 and the Electronic Frontier Foundation Award in 2014, honoring him as a groundbreaking investigative artist. His work is in the collections of the Guggenheim; Centre Pompidou, Paris; Cleveland Museum of Art; Dallas Museum of Art; FRAC Nord-Pas de Calais, Dunkirk, France; Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston; Israel Museum, Jerusalem; Metropolitan Museum of Art; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge; Mudam Luxembourg, Luxembourg City; Museum of Modern Art, New York; National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC; Pérez Art Museum Miami; Victoria and Albert Museum, London; Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, and more.

The 2026 LG Guggenheim Award recipient Trevor Paglen will be recognized at the Young Collectors Council (YCC) Party on May 14. Paglen will deliver the lecture-performance "The Lizard People Are Here!" at Guggenheim New York on May 18. Please visit guggenheim.org/calendar/ for more information.

For additional information:
https://lgartssponsorship.lg.co.kr/en/

By PR Newswire

LG

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Trevor Paglen LG LG Guggenheim Award

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