Taiwan Design Power debuts at Busan Design Festival with 25 projects from 20 representatives

The "TAIWAN DESIGN POWER" Taiwan Pavilion, showcased at the Busan Design Festival in South Korea, brings together 25 design projects and 20 industry representatives, demonstrating Taiwan's diverse design capabilities—from public service innovation and everyday-life solutions to brand development and market-driven design.

BUSAN, South Korea, June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, and executed by the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), the TAIWAN DESIGN POWER Pavilion will be showcased at the Busan Design Festival 2026 in South Korea from June 11 to June 14. Centered around three themes—From Places to Experiences, From Needs to Solutions, and From Design to Market—the exhibition brings together 25 design projects and 20 industry partners, demonstrating how Taiwan leverages design to address public services, everyday needs, and market development.

From Places to Experiences: Design Driving Public Service Innovation

The exhibition features public design initiatives including the Taipei Main Station MRT Redesign, the Taiwan Public Pictogram System, and the Design Movement on Campus. These projects reflect TDRI's long-term efforts to integrate design into public governance through cross-sector collaboration, creating more user-friendly, inclusive, and efficient public service environments.

From Needs to Solutions: Innovative Designs Inspired by Everyday Needs

Highlights include minica e-cargo bike, developed by GWA Energy, INC., a smart mobility solution designed for family transportation with enhanced safety, convenience, and cargo capacity; the Momax PinBuzz Rechargeable Anti-Theft Personal Alarm With Find My Locator, an Apple-certified device featuring a 100dB alarm, anti-theft vibration alerts, waterproof functionality, and built-in lighting; and the H h L Master Bowl | Dual-Layer Ant-Proof Pet Bowl, showcasing how design can transform everyday observations into practical solutions.

From Design to Market: From Cultural Creativity to Global Markets

The exhibition also showcases Taiwan brands successfully expanding internationally through cultural creativity, sustainability, and cross-disciplinary collaboration. Featured works include FILTER017®, which has entered overseas markets such as Japan and Hong Kong through international collaborations, cultural projects, and brand curation; and OR｜Persimmon Story - Persimmon-Shaped Lotos Silt & Areca Charcoal Aroma Stone by Grand Vision Co., Ltd., which combines reservoir sediment recycling technology, agricultural waste reutilization, and traditional Taiwanese persimmon dyeing techniques, highlighting Taiwan's innovative approach to sustainable and culturally driven design.

In addition, the pavilion itself embodies circular design principles, utilizing a honeycomb paper system developed by Taiwanese brand The Young Square. The reusable and recyclable structure demonstrates Taiwan's innovation in sustainable materials and exhibition design.

Student Design Showcase: Emerging Taiwanese Talent Takes the International Stage

In addition to professional design projects and industry collaborations, the Taiwan Pavilion also featured a dedicated Student Design Showcase. Curated by TDRI, the section presented nine outstanding works created by six Young Pin Design Award teams from four leading Taiwanese universities, including Ming Chi University of Technology, National Cheng Kung University, Fu Jen Catholic University, and National Taiwan University of Arts.

A total of 13 students traveled to Busan to participate in the exhibition, opening ceremony, and Taiwan–Korea student networking events. The showcase highlighted the creativity, innovation, and international potential of Taiwan's next generation of designers. The student works attracted considerable attention from local media and visitors, while the enthusiastic participation and vibrant atmosphere throughout the exchange activities injected new momentum into Taiwan–Korea design collaboration.

TDRI President Highlights Taiwan's Design-Driven Innovation at BUSAN GLOBAL DESIGN SEMINAR 2026

Among the highlights, Busan Global Design Seminar 2026, the international forum of the 2026 Busan Design Festival, was held on June 11, bringing together leading representatives from Taiwan, Korea, and the global design community to discuss how design can respond to contemporary social and everyday-life challenges. Chi-Yi Chang, President of the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), was invited by the Busan Design Center (DCB) as a keynote speaker and delivered a presentation titled "Design to Everyday Life." In his talk, he shared how Taiwan leverages design in public services, urban governance, and daily life to create social value that is both inclusive and innovative.

According to TDRI, the exhibition aims to deepen Taiwan–Korea and international design exchanges while showcasing Taiwan's comprehensive design capabilities—from public innovation to market applications—to a global audience.

Exhibition Information

Dates:

June 11–13, 2026 | 10:30 AM – 6:00 PM

June 14, 2026 | 10:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Venue:

Busan BEXCO 2nd Exhibition Hall

(30 APEC-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea)

Organizer: Industrial Development Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan

Executive Organizer: Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI)

Exhibitor: GWA Energy, INC. , Momax Taiwan Co., LTD. , ORIGEN CULTURAL&CREATIVE CO., LTD. , Kiddie's Paradise Inc. , B&B Best Industrial Co., Ltd , D. JIA International Ltd. , DOT DESIGN CO., LTD. , Grand Vision Co., Ltd. , Lupao Fine China Co. Ltd. , BLACK DESIGN CO.,LTD. , Lion Travel Service Co., Ltd. , YIN Operation , BAUJIE AGARWOOD , Yuan Xin Chi international CO.,LTD. , Maomaoyu Design Ltd. , Senmade Production Co., Ltd. , Kyoku Haku Co., Ltd. , WHITEFERN DESIGN LIMITED COMPANY , FILTER017® , KINGJUN