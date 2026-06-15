AESC and Prevalon Energy sign 10+ GWh strategic battery supply agreement

SHANGHAI, June 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AESC, a global leader in high-performance batteries and energy storage systems, and Prevalon Energy, a Mitsubishi Power Americas and EES joint venture, announced a strategic supply agreement.

Under the agreement, AESC will supply battery cells and modules utilized within the Prevalon Energy Storage Platform, supporting more than 10 GWh of utility-scale energy storage deployments over the next three years. The partnership comes as demand for battery energy storage continues to accelerate across utility-scale renewable integration, grid reliability applications, and emerging data center power infrastructure requirements.

Edward Hou, Senior Vice President at Envision Energy said: "The scale of this agreement underscores the surging global demand for reliable, high-performance energy storage. Together with Prevalon, we are committed to supporting the next generation of power infrastructure with safe, intelligent, and sustainable energy storage solutions."

The agreement will support deployments across the Prevalon Energy Storage Platform, including HD5™ DC, HD5™ AC, and Hybrid Power Stabilizer (HPS) solutions serving utility-scale energy storage, renewable integration, data center power infrastructure, and other critical energy applications.

By combining AESC's advanced battery technology, global manufacturing footprint, and proven large-scale delivery capability with Prevalon's system integration expertise and global project experience, the partnership will help deliver stable, efficient, and sustainable energy storage solutions for AI data centers, grid-scale applications, and other critical power infrastructure worldwide.

For more information, visit PrevalonEnergy.com and aesc-group.com/