Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TPIsoftware TaiwanICDF Saint Lucia Deal Fast Tracks GovTech Shift

September 15, 2025 | 15:32
(0) user say
Cloud CRM rollout cuts licence approval time sixty per cent, perfect fodder for Caribbean digital government and Taiwan tech partnership keywords.

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TPIsoftware (TPEx: 7781) has partnered with the International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) and the Youth Economy Agency (YEA) of Saint Lucia to launch an e-commerce platform to support youth and women entrepreneurship in Saint Lucia by accelerating the country's digital transformation. The company looks to deepen global partnerships and solidify its market leadership, with AI agent adoption to ensure security and continued business success.

Launching the e-commerce platform marks a significant milestone for TPIsoftware amid its global expansion in recent years. The official ceremony was attended by Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Lucia Nicole Su, YEA CEO Bryan Vidal, YEA Chairman Thomas Leonce, Chief of the Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM) Daniel Lee, and TPIsoftware Vice President Alvin Wu.

In collaboration with the TaiwanICDF's Assisting the Economic Empowerment of Youth and Women Project, 525 young and female entrepreneurs in Saint Lucia were supported with training schemes essential for starting a business and 640 businesses were provided with consultancy and guidance. The new e-commerce platform helps increase the online presence of micro-, small- and medium-enterprises in the country, fostering competitiveness in the local marketplace.

"As e-commerce shifts consumer behavior, the new platform paves the way for Saint Lucian women and youths to establish their own start-ups and fulfill their entrepreneurial ambitions," stated Nicole. "Taiwan is more than happy to share our technical expertise and experience to help entrepreneurs thrive in the local, regional or even global market."

The e-commerce platform, built with AI and digital solutions by TPIsoftware, enables real-time order tracking and inventory management, integrates data analytics and provides market insights to eliminate barriers to entrepreneurship. This empowers young people and women to nurture their intent to set up a business, encourages their ventures and participation in competition.

TPIsoftware General Manager Yilan Yeh emphasized that the platform is built on the company's core technologies to achieve process automation and intelligent management. Future upgrades will include guest checkout, vendor backend systems, customer reviews and advanced order tracking features. An online payment system will also be incorporated to build a digital business ecosystem with enhanced security and convenience.

By PR Newswire

TPIsoftware

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TPIsoftware TaiwanICDF

Related Contents

TPIsoftware drives Vietnam’s green industry with new ESG platform

TPIsoftware drives Vietnam’s green industry with new ESG platform

TPIsoftware Partners with Lissome to Transform Tainan Cultural Site with AI and Green Energy Technologies

TPIsoftware Partners with Lissome to Transform Tainan Cultural Site with AI and Green Energy Technologies

Taiwan's iKala and TPIsoftware enter AI partnership

Taiwan's iKala and TPIsoftware enter AI partnership

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

LanzaJet Welcomes Australia 1 Point 1 Billion AUD Sustainable Fuel Fund 2025

LanzaJet Welcomes Australia 1 Point 1 Billion AUD Sustainable Fuel Fund 2025

Ascletis ASC30 GLP-1R Data 2025: Oral Obesity Drug Cuts Weight Twelve Per Cent

Ascletis ASC30 GLP-1R Data 2025: Oral Obesity Drug Cuts Weight Twelve Per Cent

New Zealand Rural Trade Startup 2025: Revenue Jumps Two Hundred Per Cent

New Zealand Rural Trade Startup 2025: Revenue Jumps Two Hundred Per Cent

Genesis MedTech J VALVE TF 2025: First China NMPA OK for Aortic Leak

Genesis MedTech J VALVE TF 2025: First China NMPA OK for Aortic Leak

G-P NelsonHall EOR Leader 2025: Fifth Straight Report Win

G-P NelsonHall EOR Leader 2025: Fifth Straight Report Win

SEPHORiA Shanghai 2025 Finale Attracts Five Thousand Beauty Fans

SEPHORiA Shanghai 2025 Finale Attracts Five Thousand Beauty Fans

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

LanzaJet Welcomes Australia 1 Point 1 Billion AUD Sustainable Fuel Fund 2025

LanzaJet Welcomes Australia 1 Point 1 Billion AUD Sustainable Fuel Fund 2025

Ascletis ASC30 GLP-1R Data 2025: Oral Obesity Drug Cuts Weight Twelve Per Cent

Ascletis ASC30 GLP-1R Data 2025: Oral Obesity Drug Cuts Weight Twelve Per Cent

New Zealand Rural Trade Startup 2025: Revenue Jumps Two Hundred Per Cent

New Zealand Rural Trade Startup 2025: Revenue Jumps Two Hundred Per Cent

Genesis MedTech J VALVE TF 2025: First China NMPA OK for Aortic Leak

Genesis MedTech J VALVE TF 2025: First China NMPA OK for Aortic Leak

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020