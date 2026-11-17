SILICON VALLEY, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – The Hoffman Agency, an independent global communications consultancy focused on the tech sector, has appointed Darren Burns as Asia Pacific President, effective January 18, 2027. Burns, who has more than 25 years of communications and agency leadership experience across Asia, will oversee the consultancy's regional operations and support its next phase of growth.

Previously holding senior leadership positions at Golin and Weber Shandwick, Burns brings a track record of building businesses, driving innovation and developing talent across the region.



According to Lou Hoffman, the firm's founder, you can throw existing playbooks out the window. "We're in a period of rethinking what it means to be a world-class communications consultancy. Darren's ability to see around corners, commercial sensibility, and people-first ethos ticked all the boxes for what we were looking for in this senior role."



The appointment comes as Hoffman continues to build on its global momentum. The consultancy has averaged over 15 percent compounded global growth over the past five years, with revenue projected to land at $43.7M this year.



This growth has been supported by strategic investments, including the acquisition of UK-based CCGroup, expansion into Thailand, and innovations such as GEDI, its proprietary generative engine visibility and optimization solution. The agency's multi-market proposition has also been a key driver, with clients supported across two or more markets accounting for more than half of global revenue. In APAC, such relationships are projected to account for approximately 65% of regional revenue in 2026.



Burns succeeds Caroline Hsu, who departs the agency after nine years.



Looking ahead, the agency sees further opportunities as AI and technology reshape industries, with more companies beyond the traditional technology sector seeking to tell their innovation stories. The agency aims to capitalize on this demand by combining its strategic storytelling expertise with an integrated global footprint spanning Asia, Europe and North America.



"What attracted me to Hoffman was the rare combination of independence, ambition and a genuine people-centric culture. Lou and his team have built something special — an agency with a distinctive culture and focus, an impressive track record of growth, and a reputation for outstanding work.



We're at a pivotal moment for our industry as technology reshapes how organizations communicate. Our industry must evolve at pace to meet these new demands. I believe agencies with the agility, creativity and courage to think differently have an extraordinary opportunity to lead change. Those with strong values and a vision will succeed, as they always do — and I'm excited to build on Hoffman's momentum and help write its next chapter."



One of the few independent communications consultancies with global reach, Hoffman continues to invest in the leadership, talent and capabilities needed to help organizations navigate an increasingly complex world.



https://www.hoffman.com/

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