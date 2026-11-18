BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 November 2026 - PTT Lubricants, the lubricants business of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), has unveiled redesigned packaging across its product range under the Power to Last Longer platform, marking the start of a new era for one of Thailand's most recognised lubricant brands. The move reflects a broader repositioning of the brand, aligning product performance, premium identity and environmental responsibility, including new packaging that reduces plastic use by 10 percent. With products now present in more than 40 markets worldwide, the repositioning signals PTT Lubricants' next chapter of international growth.

This shift responds to evolving consumer expectations and tightening industry standards. As vehicle technology advances and environmental regulations such as Euro 5 reshape the specifications manufacturers must meet, the competitive battleground has moved beyond basic quality to technological differentiation. Drivers increasingly expect lubricants that do more — extending engine life, improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions over the long term. PTT Lubricants has responded by focusing on a single proposition: keeping engines operating at peak performance over the long term.The technology underpinning this promise is EVOTEC Technology, developed over more than 40 years of research and investment. Engineered to protect engines at the molecular level, it addresses four core performance dimensions — cleaning and protecting against wear, maximising power and acceleration, reducing fuel consumption, and lowering emissions. The platform is expressed through three flagship products: Performa Super Synthetic 0W-30, certified to API SQ and ILSAC GF-7A; Dynamic Commonrail Synthetic 5W-30, certified to ACEA C2 and compatible with Euro 5 requirements; and Challenger 4T-AT 10W-40, certified to API SP and JASO MB for automatic motorcycle engines — covering the petrol, diesel and motorcycle segments and meeting the latest global standards.The brand's reach across more than 40 markets reflects decades of building distribution credibility outside Thailand. Domestically, PTT Lubricants serves more than 800 wholesale and industrial customers, supported by a dedicated technical services team operating under the PTT Lubricants Solution brand, providing comprehensive pre- and post-sale support alongside an Automated Lubricants Distribution Centre that strengthens supply chain efficiency for both domestic and international orders.Behind this international growth story is a strong domestic track record, built over more than four decades of continuous investment in product quality and innovation. PTT Lubricants has claimed the Marketeer No.1 Brand Thailand award for 15 consecutive years, reflecting sustained consumer preference in the lubricant category. In 2025, the brand was also honoured with the Prime Minister's Export Award 2025 in the Best Thai Brand category by Thailand's Ministry of Commerce, recognising PTT Lubricants for its excellence in marketing and success in bringing the brand to international markets.In 2026, the brand also received Thailand's Most Admired Brand for the 17th consecutive year, alongside a special Innovation Brand Award — presented to brands that demonstrate exceptional leadership, forward-thinking technology, and continuous product or service innovation — recognising PTT Lubricants' consistent record of bringing new developments to market.The Gallon Reborn initiative collects used lubricant containers from FIT Auto service centres nationwide and upcycles them into Wood Plastic Composite school furniture, donated to schools in underserved communities across Thailand. In 2025, the programme reached five schools across five regions. It continues to reflect PTT Lubricants' commitment to the communities it serves. The initiative also earned PTT Lubricants the Thailand-Japan Decarbonization Award 2026 from the Technology Promotion Association (Thailand-Japan).Over the next five years, OR aims to grow its international lubricant business, with a particular focus on the AEC, where the market offers annual growth opportunities of around 2–4%. OR will follow an asset-light model, leading with its brand and sales channels while working with strong partners. Expanding speciality products such as rubber process oil, transformer oil and grease will allow OR to grow without heavy overseas investment and make a meaningful contribution to profitability."PTT Lubricants has spent more than four decades earning the trust of drivers across Thailand and beyond — through proven product quality, a deep understanding of how people use their vehicles, and a commitment to continuous innovation," said Mr. Racha U-Thaichan, Senior Executive Vice President – Lubricants Business at PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR). "This is not simply a change in packaging. It is how we prepare the brand for its next chapter of global growth — responsibly, and to the highest international standards."

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