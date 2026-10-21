Tesson Holdings partners with Times Huazhi for zero carbon power

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 October 2026 - Tesson Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 01201.HK, hereinafter referred to as "Tesson Holdings"), a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, today issued an official announcement stating that its direct wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into an agreement with CCPOM Limited to acquire 100% equity interest in Contemporary Huazhi New Energy Technology Hong Kong Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Contemporary Huazhi (Hong Kong)") for RMB 98.4 million, with a simultaneous capital injection of RMB 21.6 million (representing a total consideration of RMB 120 million).

On the same day, the "Solar-Storage-Charging-Inspection & Intelligent Zero-Carbon" Innovation Seminar and Strategic Signing Ceremony, co-hosted by Times Huazhi (时代华智) and Tesson Holdings, was grandly held at Fujian Jixin Solar-Storage-Charging-Inspection Technology Co., Ltd. (福建集新光储充检技术有限公司) in Overseas Chinese Building, Ningde, Fujian (福建宁德华侨大厦). At the seminar, Mr. Huang Shilin, Co-founder of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (hereinafter referred to as "CATL") and Chairman of Fujian Jixin Solar-Storage-Charging-Inspection Technology Co., Ltd. (福建集新光储充检技术有限公司) delivered a keynote speech. He conducted an in-depth analysis of the industry trends regarding the integrated development of new energy and intelligent charging/inspection, which drew enthusiastic responses from the attendees.



The signing ceremony brought together many distinguished guests. Under the joint witness of officiating guests including Mr. Huang Shilin, Professor Yu Changyuan from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, and Mr. Wei Qingwen, representative of the major shareholder of Tesson Holdings, Tesson Holdings and Times Huazhi (时代华智) officially completed the agreement signing. At the same time, Tesson Holdings joined forces with Times Huazhi (时代华智), Inspur Group, EV Power, Wanji International (万吉国际), and several other industry-leading enterprises as well as top research institutions to sign multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) for strategic cooperation. This marks a breakthrough achievement for Tesson Holdings in platform-based operations of smart power and new energy infrastructure layout since the launch of its new brand "Tesson Smart Power" in August this year.



Dual Strategy of Acquisition and Capital Injection: Anchoring the Innovative Track of "Solar-Storage-Charging-Inspection and Intelligent Zero-Carbon"



According to the announcement, RMB 38.4 million of the total consideration for this transaction will be paid in cash. The remaining acquisition consideration of RMB 60.0 million will be satisfied and completed by issuing consideration shares at HK$2.00 per share, while the simultaneous capital injection of RMB 21.6 million will be paid and completed as consideration for the subscription shares.



As a pioneer enterprise in the field of intelligent zero-carbon park operations for solar-storage-charging-inspection systems, Times Huazhi (时代华智) has successfully deployed multiple solar-storage-charging-inspection and zero-carbon park projects in core cities such as Shanghai and Fuzhou. Upon completion of this acquisition and capital injection, Tesson Holdings will directly incorporate high-quality new energy infrastructure assets, further enhancing the company's operational capabilities and asset scale in high-power fast charging, energy storage, and zero-carbon microgrids.



Signing of Three Major MOUs: Building a Closed-Loop Chain of "Computing-Power Synergy + Energy-Carbon + Industry-Academia-Research"



At the signing ceremony held on the same day, Tesson Holdings and Times Huazhi (时代华智), together with several industrial partners, reached four deep strategic collaborations:

1. Computing-Power Synergy and Joint Innovation (AIDC): Partnered with Inspur Group and Micro-Gathering Power Sale (微聚售电) to jointly explore the integration model of AI Data Center infrastructure (AIDC) with new power sales and Virtual Power Plants (VPP).

2. Hong Kong Layout and Collaborative Innovation for Solar-Storage-Charging-Inspection: Partnered with EV Power, a leading EV charging operator in Hong Kong, and Wanji International (万吉国际), a green logistics operator, while introducing the 5D Power team from The University of Hong Kong and the HYBAY team from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, to jointly create demonstration projects for solar-storage-charging-inspection and green logistics in Hong Kong.

3. Joint Construction of International Innovation Design Center (Hong Kong & Fujian): Partnered with Fuzhou University Design & Research Institute (福州大学设计研究院), Gesuo Technology (格索科技), and Anlaseo (a spin-off enterprise from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University) to promote the engineering applications of achievements such as smart energy replenishment stations for solar-storage-charging-inspection.

Energy-Carbon Asset Securitization Strategic Upgrading: Continuously Advancing Intelligent Zero-Carbon Transformation



Tesson Holdings and Times Huazhi (时代华智) deepened their cooperation by leveraging the advantages of the global industrial chain ecosystem resources of CATL to jointly explore the strategic collaborations implementation and innovative industrial upgrading of securitization for energy-carbon assets in new power track of solar-storage-charging-inspection.



Management of Tesson Holdings stated that the completion of this acquisition and multi-party strategic cooperation marks a crucial step for the company toward becoming an "Innovative Operator in Smart Power and Energy-Carbon". Looking ahead, Tesson Holdings will rely on its development roadmap of "Battery Manufacturing — Zero-Carbon Microgrid & Energy Storage Operations — AI Power Trading & Energy-Carbon Asset Platform", and fully utilize the strong support and resource empowerment from strategic shareholder Mr. Huang Shilin, Co-founder of CATL. The company will continue to deepen its green energy network layout in the Greater Bay Area and core cities, creating long-term value for urban low-carbon transformation.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.