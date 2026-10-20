Yi TCM introduces women wellness consultations for World Menopause Day

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 October 2026 – Ahead of World Menopause Day on 18 October 2026, the Singapore-based Traditional Chinese Medicine clinic Yi TCM is introducing its Women's Wellness Starter Session to support women seeking to better understand physical and well-being changes experienced during midlife.

This year's World Menopause Day theme, "Chronic Pain At Midlife", draws attention to an issue that is particularly relevant in Singapore. Studies conducted by the Integrated Women's Health Programme at the National University Hospital and NUS Medicine found joint and muscle discomfort to be among the most commonly reported menopausal symptoms among Singapore women.



Muscle and Joint Pain: An Overlooked Symptom Muscle and joint pain during the menopausal transition may be associated with hormonal changes, including declining oestrogen levels. As oestrogen receptors are also found in the joints, ligaments, and muscles, a drop in this hormone's levels may be associated with changes in joint and muscle health and increased pain perception.

"Muscle and joint pain are not always associated with menopause by medical care teams. They are more often diagnosed simply as the wear and tear of overuse or ageing," a spokesperson for Yi TCM stated.



In Singapore, the average age of natural menopause is 49 years, about two years earlier than in many Western countries. Thus, overlooking these symptoms has major implications, especially as Singapore has become a super-aged society.



The impact of muscle and joint pain also extends beyond physical discomfort. Some midlife women in Singapore may also experience physical and mental exhaustion, reduced muscle strength, and sleep problems.



A TCM Perspective on Menopausal Symptoms Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is used by 1 in 5 adults in Singapore, with many users integrating it with Western medicine. A local study also found interest in information about complementary and alternative approaches for menopausal symptoms among midlife women.



"Rather than addressing each symptom in isolation, TCM physicians focus on underlying patterns of disharmony in the body. This process reveals each patient's "zheng", or symptom pattern, and a treatment plan is tailored to help address internal imbalances," the Yi TCM spokesperson explained. An assessment may reveal deficiencies in the Kidney or Liver, or stagnation of the Qi and Blood.



At Yi TCM, the registered TCM practitioners offer treatments such as acupuncture and customised herbal formulas to support the body's transition and address imbalances. Acupuncture may help stimulate specific points to support the flow of Qi and Blood, which may help relieve body aches.



Meanwhile, Chinese herbs may also be prescribed depending on the deficiency pattern. "This means symptoms due to Liver and Kidney Yin deficiency may be addressed differently from symptoms due to Qi stagnation," Yi TCM's spokesperson added. This way, TCM can be a tailored holistic pathway to help manage joint and muscle pain, as well as the broader symptoms faced by menopausal women such as low energy and insomnia.



Women keen on understanding their individual body constitution and symptoms can also learn more about Yi TCM's Women's Wellness Starter Session, which provides an opportunity to discuss concerns experienced during the menopausal transition with a registered TCM practitioner.



How TCM Can Fit Into Broader Integrated Care While TCM can support women in managing menopausal symptoms, Yi TCM notes that not all aches and pains should be attributed to hormonal changes. Women experiencing severe, persistent symptoms, or those that are new or unusual, are advised to seek medical attention. A healthcare provider can help determine the underlying conditions causing the symptoms.



In Singapore's regulated healthcare environment, TCM is increasingly used as a complementary treatment instead of a replacement for conventional medical care. Menopausal women experiencing body aches or other symptoms are encouraged to consult practitioners registered with the Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Board (TCMPB) under the Ministry of Health.



With World Menopause Day approaching, Yi TCM recognises the importance of timely recognition and management of menopausal symptoms in supporting women's health across their later years. The clinic encourages women to take a step and have open discussions with their medical doctors and TCM practitioners to get a tailored plan for their individual needs.



https://yitcm.com.sg/

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