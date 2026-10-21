MARSHIQUE launches skincare patches at Ulta Beauty in US

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global beauty brand MARSHIQUE is officially entering Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, marking a major step in the brand's expansion into the North American market.

MARSHIQUE officially launched on Ulta.com on October 18, followed by an in-store launch at 500+ Ulta Beauty locations nationwide beginning November 1. The debut will give MARSHIQUE a strong retail presence in the U.S. and expand the brand's reach among American beauty consumers.

With more than 1,500 stores nationwide, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States, offering a broad portfolio of global beauty brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, and other categories.

From Wrinkles to Lifting: MARSHIQUE's Targeted Patch Collection Arrives in the U.S.

A key highlight of MARSHIQUE's Ulta Beauty launch is the introduction of its complete range of targeted patches.

MARSHIQUE has developed a specialized patch collection designed to address specific areas and concerns, including patches targeting the appearance of wrinkles around the frown lines, smile lines, forehead, and eye area, as well as the neck, along with lifting patches designed for the appearance of facial contours.

Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach to facial care, MARSHIQUE offers a more targeted routine: apply the patch directly to the area of concern for focused, targeted care. This approach has helped the brand establish a distinctive position in the patch-care category.

Beginning with its frown line patch, MARSHIQUE has continued to expand its assortment to address a wider range of specific areas—including the smile lines, forehead, eye area, and neck—as well as lifting and contouring. Through this continued expansion, the brand has positioned patches as a distinct beauty-care category in their own right.

From Targeted Patches to Eyelash Serum: MARSHIQUE's Signature Beauty Solutions

The Ulta Beauty launch will feature MARSHIQUE's complete patch collection, and its signature eyelash serum, another key product category for the brand.

MARSHIQUE has continued to develop easy-to-use at-home beauty solutions built around specific consumer needs. Its product portfolio is designed to make targeted beauty care simple and convenient enough to incorporate into everyday routines.

The brand's eyelash serum has become one of MARSHIQUE's core product categories alongside its patch collection in the Korean market. With its U.S. launch, the brand will introduce consumers to a broader range of targeted beauty solutions beyond its signature patches.

Beyond K-Beauty: Introducing "K-Patch" to the Global Beauty Market

MARSHIQUE sees its Ulta Beauty launch as more than an expansion of its international distribution network. The launch marks an important opportunity to bring "K-Patch"—a targeted beauty-care concept developed in the Korean market— to the mainstream U.S. beauty market.

While K-Beauty has built a strong global presence through categories such as skincare and makeup, MARSHIQUE is looking to expand that conversation by introducing K-Patch, a category centered on targeted patches for specific concerns such as wrinkles, lifting, and facial contouring.

A MARSHIQUE representative said, "Our Ulta Beauty launch is particularly meaningful because we are introducing not just a single product, but our full range of patches, which has built a strong presence in the Korean market, together with our signature eyelash serum."

"From targeted concerns around the frown lines, smile lines, forehead, eye area, and neck to lifting and facial contouring, our goal is to offer U.S. consumers a new and convenient approach to their at-home beauty routines," the representative added.

The representative continued, "Just as K-Beauty has grown into a major force in the global beauty industry, our goal is to establish K-Patch as a distinct beauty category that consumers around the world can discover, embrace, and incorporate into their routines."

Following its Ulta Beauty launch, MARSHIQUE plans to continue expanding its brand awareness and consumer reach across the United States while developing differentiated products centered around its targeted patch collection. The brand also plans to further expand its presence in global markets by continuing to build on its expertise in targeted, at-home beauty care.

MARSHIQUE became available to shop on Ulta.com on October 18 and will be available in 504 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide on November 1 with the assortment ranging from $16 to $25.