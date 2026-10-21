Botswana President Duma Gideon Boko visits Chow Tai Fook Beijing boutique

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – During his State Visit to China, President of the Republic of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko led a delegation to visit the newly opened signature boutique of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery", the "Group" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929) at Beijing SKP on 14 October, for an exchange on China–Botswana cooperation across the natural diamond value chain. Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, welcomed President Boko and the delegation, highlighting the Group's longstanding ties with Botswana's diamond industry and sharing how Chow Tai Fook creates new value to natural diamonds through cultural heritage reinterpretation and contemporary design.



Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (left) welcomes President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko (right) to the newly opened signature boutique at Beijing SKP, during his State Visit to China, and the President presents a heartfelt message to the Group

President Boko's visit took place as China and Botswana elevated bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. The two countries also agreed to deepen cooperation in the diamond sector and enhance access for Botswana's diamond products to the Chinese market.

Kent Wong, Managing Director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, said, " We are deeply honoured to welcome President Boko to Chow Tai Fook in Beijing. Botswana holds an important place in the global natural diamond value chain and in Chow Tai Fook's own journey with natural diamonds. Our longstanding partnerships with Botswana's diamond industry and De Beers Group reflect a shared commitment to the enduring value of natural diamonds. We look forward to continuing to contribute our expertise in craftsmanship, design and retail to enhance consumer confidence in natural diamonds and support the industry's sustainable development."Botswana is one of the world's leading diamond-producing countries, and diamonds are an important pillar of China-Botswana economic cooperation. The latest China-Botswana Joint Statement identifies the diamond sector as an area for further cooperation, including improved access for Botswana's diamond products to the Chinese market.Chow Tai Fook has deep roots in the natural diamond industry, underpinned by established global sourcing capabilities. The Group's relationship with De Beers Group dates back to 1973, when Chow Tai Fook became a De Beers Group Sightholder. Since 2011, Chow Tai Fook has operated its own diamond cutting and polishing facility in Botswana, extending the Group's involvement across the value chain from sourcing and craftsmanship to jewellery design and retail.Chow Tai Fook has also been an early advocate of diamond traceability. Launched in 2016, T·MARK enables customers to trace the journey of selected diamonds from sourcing, cutting and polishing to certification and setting. In FY2026, all newly procured T·MARK diamonds were traceable to their country of origin.Natural diamonds embody both the extraordinary beauty of nature and the emotions and memories that jewellery carries across generations. Through design and craftsmanship, Chow Tai Fook brings Chinese cultural heritage into a contemporary context, creating natural diamond jewellery that resonates with evolving lifestyles and expressions of individuality.In September 2026, Chow Tai Fook participated in the signing of the Beijing Declaration on Natural Diamonds and Sustainable Development. Convened by The Shanghai Diamond Exchange, the initiative brought together government representatives from Botswana, Namibia and South Africa, as well as members of the Chinese and international diamond industry. It supports closer engagement between diamond-producing countries and the Chinese market, while advancing consumer understanding of the enduring value of natural diamonds.Chow Tai Fook and De Beers Group also recently launched the Desert Rose Collection, inspired by desert rose stone formations and the resilience of plants thriving in arid landscapes. The collaboration builds on the two companies' longstanding relationship and their shared focus on strengthening consumer appreciation and confidence in natural diamonds.Looking ahead, Chow Tai Fook will continue to invest in design, craftsmanship and consumer engagement, while working with partners across the natural diamond value chain to support the industry's sustainable development and contribute to deeper ties between China and Botswana.

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