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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Arrow Electronics conducts technical industrial automation conference in Seoul

October 21, 2026 | 14:24
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Technology supplier Arrow Electronics hosted a full-day technical seminar in Seoul, gathering engineering executives to evaluate industrial Internet of Things hardware and robotics software frameworks.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – Arrow Electronics, a global provider of technology solutions, is hosting a full-day technical seminar, Driving the Future of Industry: Robotics, Industrial IoT, and Intelligent Automation, today in Seoul.

Arrow Electronics hosts technical seminar on robotics, industrial IoT, and intelligent automation in Seoul
Arrow Electronics hosts technical seminar on robotics, industrial IoT, and intelligent automation in Seoul

The seminar features product specialists and market experts from Arrow and its global technology suppliers, including Infineon, Lattice Semiconductor, onsemi, Samtec, Silicon Labs, STMicroelectronics, Vicor, and Yageo Group. Engineers, developers, technology suppliers, and industry innovators can explore how robotics, Industrial IoT, and intelligent automation technologies help accelerate innovation and address increasingly complex system design challenges.

South Korea's manufacturing sector continues to advance the adoption of smart manufacturing and automation technologies. Industry research from MarketsandMarkets and Interact Analysis indicates continued momentum in smart factory investments and demand for automation and robotics solutions across key manufacturing industries.¹²

As organizations seek to capitalize on these trends, access to the latest technologies, technical expertise, and ecosystem support has become increasingly important. The seminar features practical design insights, live demonstrations, and application-focused sessions. Spanning robotics, Industrial IoT connectivity, intelligent automation, sensing, FPGA solutions, wireless communications, advanced power management, passive components, and high-performance interconnect technologies, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how these innovations can be integrated to enhance performance, streamline development, and accelerate industrial innovation.

"South Korean companies are increasingly adopting robotics, Industrial IoT, and intelligent automation to address evolving production demands and enhance operational efficiency," said Dr. Raphael Salmi, president of Arrow Electronics' semiconductor business for South Asia, Korea, and Japan. "By bringing together global technology suppliers, engineering expertise, and a broad portfolio of technologies, Arrow helps customers accelerate adoption and move more quickly from concept and design to deployment and production."

More information about Arrow's engineering, supply chain, and technology solutions is available at arrow.com.

Sources
¹ MarketsandMarkets, South Korea Smart Factory Market
South Korea Smart Factory Market
² Interact Analysis, South Korea's Pressing Demand for Automation and Robotics
South Korea's Pressing Demand for Automation and Robotics

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Learn more at arrow.com.

By Arrow Electronics

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TagTag:
Arrow Electronics technical industrial automation automation

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