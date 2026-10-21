ICANN convenes 87th Annual General Meeting in Bali

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) convenes its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Bali from 17-22 October, bringing the global Internet community together to advance work on Internet security, Domain Name System (DNS) expansion, and global cooperation.

Co-hosted by the Indonesian Internet Domain Name Registry (PANDI), with support from Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs and the Bali Provincial Government, ICANN87 marks the first ICANN public meeting in Indonesia. The meeting brings together government representatives, businesses, technical experts, and civil society to address issues affecting the Internet's security, stability, and global interoperability.

The Welcome Ceremony on 19 October featured remarks from Meutya Hafid, Indonesia's Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs; Isnawan Aslam, President of PANDI; Tripti Sinha, ICANN Board Chair; and Kurtis Lindqvist, ICANN President and CEO.

"As we look toward the next decade, our responsibility is not simply to accommodate the Internet's continued expansion, but to preserve the trust that makes it meaningful. Connectivity enables participation. Growth creates opportunities. And protection builds the trust necessary to sustain both. For Indonesia, the objective is therefore not simply to bring more people online. It is to ensure that they can participate in a digital environment that is accessible, secure, and relevant to their needs," said Meutya Hafid, Indonesia's Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs.

"Hosting ICANN87 marks an important milestone for Indonesia and reflects PANDI's commitment to the global Internet community. For us, managing .id goes beyond technical responsibilities; it is a commitment to safeguarding our nation's digital identity. We believe trust is earned through a proven track record, consistent performance, and responsible governance. Building on our experience and continuously strengthening our capabilities, PANDI remains committed to strengthening Indonesia's digital identity and ensuring that .id is secure, stable, trusted, and ready for the future of the Internet," said Isnawan Aslam, President of PANDI.

ICANN Board Chair Tripti Sinha highlighted the multistakeholder model of governance and the need to sustain public trust. "The tenth anniversary of the IANA stewardship transition demonstrates how this governance model has endured technological and geopolitical change. We continue to earn trust through transparent governance, sound decisions, and effective implementation," Sinha said.

"We need to strengthen the connection between strategy, prioritization, budgeting, and implementation, making the process clearer and more transparent," said Kurtis Lindqvist, ICANN President and CEO. "The ICANN community develops solutions and the ICANN org must turn those solutions into effective action."

ICANN Recognizes Hartmut Glaser for Capacity Building

During the welcome ceremony, ICANN awarded Hartmut Glaser the 2026 Dr. Tarek Kamel Award for Capacity Building. The ICANN Board recognized his contributions to Internet governance capacity building at local, regional, and global levels, including founding and leading the Brazilian School on Internet Governance and helping establish the Latin American and Caribbean Internet Address Registry (LACNIC). Sinha presented the award to Glaser, who joined remotely.

The award honors the late Dr. Tarek Kamel, an Internet pioneer, and recognizes members of the ICANN community who advance capacity-development programs related to ICANN's mission.

Advancing a Secure, Stable, and Inclusive Internet

ICANN87 features more than 200 working sessions on Internet policy and technical priorities, including DNS Abuse mitigation, strengthening the security, stability, and reliability of the Domain Name System (DNS), and expanding domain name options through the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) Program.

The six-day meeting advances ICANN's multistakeholder model, which brings diverse groups together to develop policies and coordinate the Internet's unique identifiers. Participants will also take part in capacity-building and leadership development discussions, while new members of the ICANN Board of Directors take their seats.

To learn more and join the conversation, visit www.ICANN.org and the ICANN87 website.