Verkada achieves Australian IRAP security assessment for protected data

SYDNEY, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security technology, today announced that its cloud-based Command platform and supported physical security solutions have completed an InfoSec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment for data classified up to PROTECTED, assessed against the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM).

Verkada is the first cloud-managed physical security platform in Australia to complete an IRAP assessment at this classification level. The assessment was conducted by ASD-endorsed assessors from Neon Cloud, Verkada's independent assessment partner, in accordance with the Australian Signals Directorate's Cloud Assessment and Authorisation framework. It follows Verkada's FedRAMP Moderate Authorization earlier this year, extending the company's government-grade security posture across international markets.

"Completing the IRAP assessment demonstrates the seriousness of our investment in Australia and our commitment to building a durable business that can support government organisations over the long term," said Steve Bray, Vice President, Australia and New Zealand at Verkada. "Government agencies should not have to choose between rigorous cyber security and physical security technology that is simple to deploy, manage and scale."

Government and critical infrastructure organizations can deploy Verkada's supported product lines, including:

Video Security for centrally managing cameras and accessing live and historical footage

Access Control for managing doors, users, buildings and permissions

Alarms for detecting threats, verifying events and coordinating response

Intercom for communicating with and verifying visitors at entrances

Air Quality Sensors for monitoring indoor environmental conditions

Verkada Guest for visitor management

Verkada's platform is built on Zero Trust principles, with safeguards including single sign-on and multi-factor authentication, role-based access controls, encryption in transit and at rest, audit logs, and time-bound customer authorization for support access. Verkada also maintains SOC 2 Type 2 compliance and ISO 27001, 27017, 27018 and 27701 certifications, and offers Australian data storage and processing for Verkada Command to support regional governance requirements.

Eligible organizations can request Verkada's IRAP assessment report through the Verkada Trust Center. To learn more about Verkada's solutions for government organizations.

For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.