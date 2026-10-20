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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Frasers House launches wedding banquet suites in Singapore heritage district

October 20, 2026 | 10:46
(0) user say
Hospitality operator Frasers House introduced customized wedding and event packages at its Bugis property, featuring historic architectural venues for banquets and private ceremonies.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore today highlights its comprehensive wedding capabilities, designed to accommodate the full spectrum of modern celebrations—from intimate gatherings to grand banquets, across both weekday and weekend schedules.

Versatile Wedding Venues for Every Celebration

Couples seeking a luxury wedding venue at Frasers House can choose from elegant spaces for intimate solemnisation ceremonies and grand celebrations. For wedding portraits, the hotel's naturally lit grand staircase, framed by classic colonial arches, offers a beautiful backdrop for photographs.

For larger banquets, the hotel's pillarless Grand Ballroom offers soaring ceilings, natural daylight, crystalline chandeliers, and heritage-inspired architectural accents. For more intimate wedding celebrations, the property provides distinctive alternatives:
  • The Library (Level 11): Bathed in natural daylight through full-length windows, perfect for private banquets and solemnisations.
  • Bras Basah: A garden-inspired setting well-suited for outdoor vows and boutique gatherings.
  • The Presidential Suite: An exclusive, residential-style space designed for private tea ceremonies and small family functions.
Tailored Format Support Across Lunch, Dinner, Weekdays, and Weekends

Understanding that every couple's vision varies, Celebrations at Frasers House are thoughtfully structured to accommodate both weekday and weekend weddings, as well as distinct wedding lunch and dinner formats.

Culinary excellence remains central to the experience. Banquets feature authentic Cantonese menus supported by the culinary expertise of award-winning restaurant Man Fu Yuan, alongside refined Western set courses. Every celebration is guided by dedicated wedding specialists and Marriott Certified Wedding Planners, who assist with everything from initial scheduling and budget planning to menu selection, table decor, and vendor orchestration.

A Complete Wedding-Day Experience

Supporting the entire flow of the wedding day, the property offers a dedicated Bridal Suite where newlyweds can prepare or relax after their event. To assist with early-stage decisions regarding capacity, event flow, and timing, couples can also reference the hotel's Singapore wedding planning guide as they organize their arrangements.
  • Address: 80 Middle Road, Singapore 188966
  • Transit: 20 minutes from Changi Airport; steps from Bugis MRT Station
  • Dining Destination: Man Fu Yuan, LUCE, The Lobby Lounge
  • Event Space: 8 event rooms including the pillarless Grand Ballroom
Advance booking is recommended for preferred room categories, dining reservations and event planning.

https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sinlb-frasers-house-a-luxury-collection-hotel-singapore/overview/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Frasers House, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Singapore

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Frasers House wedding banquet suites Singapore heritage district

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