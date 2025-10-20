Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Teledyne e2v Space DDR4 16GB Qualification Signals Radiation-Hardened Memory Milestone

October 20, 2025 | 14:35
(0) user say
Initial tests suggest error rates below one per ten to the power of fourteen, hinting that future low-Earth-orbit constellations may rely on commercial-off-the-shelf components rather than bespoke silicon.

GRENOBLE, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2025 - Teledyne e2v Semiconductors is pleased to announce the successful initial qualification of its 16GB Space DDR4 memory, marking a key milestone in the advancement of high-reliability memory solutions for space-grade applications.

This 16GB DDR4 device is part of Teledyne e2v's growing portfolio of radiation-tolerant memory products, which includes the 8GB DDR4 variant qualified last year. Doubling the capacity while maintaining the same form factor and pin compatibility, the 16GB version offers seamless integration into next-generation satellite systems without requiring hardware redesign.

The initial qualification confirms the long-term reliability and robustness of the 16GB DDR4 product. It was validated through extensive testing across three statistically significant production lots, ensuring both process consistency and performance reproducibility, critical factors for mission assurance in space environments.

Conducted in accordance with the stringent JESD47 standard, the initial qualification campaign included a comprehensive suite of reliability assessments to simulate the harsh conditions encountered in orbit, verifying the product's resilience to temperature fluctuations, mechanical stress, and radiation exposure.

"This milestone is foundational," said Thomas Guillemain, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Teledyne e2v. "It demonstrates that our 16GB DDR4 memory is not only reliable but also supported by a robust and repeatable assembly process. Following the successful qualification of Teledyne e2v's 16GB Space DDR4 memory, the company has now entered the Flight Model (FM) production phase. Our first FMs - Teledyne e2v X1, designed for New Space and LEO missions - will ship this October, while NASA 1 Flight Models are on track for Q3 2026. Customers can now place orders to secure delivery for upcoming missions."

As the previous generation, this memory solution is designed to be compatible with a wide range of space-grade processing platforms. Engineered to support the demands of modern, data-intensive space missions, from Earth observation to edge computing in orbit, it delivers the performance and reliability required for the most critical applications.

Teledyne e2v Semiconductors will be showcasing its latest innovations, including the newly qualified 16GB Space DDR4 memory, at the Seoul ADEX in Seoul, South Korea, from 20th to 23rd October 2025. We invite you to meet our team on BOOTH 7-I5 and discover how our high-reliability memory solutions are shaping the future of space-grade applications.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Visit us at https://semiconductors.teledyne-e2v.com/

By Teledyne e2v

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Teledyne Teledyne e2v Semiconductors Teledyne e2v Space DDR4 16GB

Related Contents

Teledyne Launches Space-Tested Image Sensors for Industrial Use

Teledyne Launches Space-Tested Image Sensors for Industrial Use

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

DHL Launches TRUCKAIR China-Europe Service

DHL Launches TRUCKAIR China-Europe Service

Jollibee Group Reports Growth in Beverages and Chinese Food

Jollibee Group Reports Growth in Beverages and Chinese Food

Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

Johnson Electric Releases Third Quarter Results

McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

McFIT Opens International Franchise Programme

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

KPMG Forecasts Strong Year for Hong Kong Banks

HKCSS Publishes First Caring Business Report

HKCSS Publishes First Caring Business Report

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

France supports Vietnam’s growing role in international arena: French Ambassador

France supports Vietnam’s growing role in international arena: French Ambassador

Vietnam enters new development era: Russian scholar

Vietnam enters new development era: Russian scholar

Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress

Tet event in Japan celebrates success of 14th National Party Congress

Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam

Foreign leaders extend congratulations to Party General Secretary To Lam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020