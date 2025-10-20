Teledyne e2v Space DDR4 16GB Qualification Signals Radiation-Hardened Memory Milestone

GRENOBLE, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2025 - Teledyne e2v Semiconductors is pleased to announce the successful initial qualification of its 16GB Space DDR4 memory, marking a key milestone in the advancement of high-reliability memory solutions for space-grade applications.



This 16GB DDR4 device is part of Teledyne e2v's growing portfolio of radiation-tolerant memory products, which includes the 8GB DDR4 variant qualified last year. Doubling the capacity while maintaining the same form factor and pin compatibility, the 16GB version offers seamless integration into next-generation satellite systems without requiring hardware redesign.



The initial qualification confirms the long-term reliability and robustness of the 16GB DDR4 product. It was validated through extensive testing across three statistically significant production lots, ensuring both process consistency and performance reproducibility, critical factors for mission assurance in space environments.



Conducted in accordance with the stringent JESD47 standard, the initial qualification campaign included a comprehensive suite of reliability assessments to simulate the harsh conditions encountered in orbit, verifying the product's resilience to temperature fluctuations, mechanical stress, and radiation exposure.



"This milestone is foundational," said Thomas Guillemain, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Teledyne e2v. "It demonstrates that our 16GB DDR4 memory is not only reliable but also supported by a robust and repeatable assembly process. Following the successful qualification of Teledyne e2v's 16GB Space DDR4 memory, the company has now entered the Flight Model (FM) production phase. Our first FMs - Teledyne e2v X1, designed for New Space and LEO missions - will ship this October, while NASA 1 Flight Models are on track for Q3 2026. Customers can now place orders to secure delivery for upcoming missions."



As the previous generation, this memory solution is designed to be compatible with a wide range of space-grade processing platforms. Engineered to support the demands of modern, data-intensive space missions, from Earth observation to edge computing in orbit, it delivers the performance and reliability required for the most critical applications.



Teledyne e2v Semiconductors will be showcasing its latest innovations, including the newly qualified 16GB Space DDR4 memory, at the Seoul ADEX in Seoul, South Korea, from 20th to 23rd October 2025. We invite you to meet our team on BOOTH 7-I5 and discover how our high-reliability memory solutions are shaping the future of space-grade applications.

