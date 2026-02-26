TECNO unveils thinnest modular smartphone ecosystem concept

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-driven innovative technology brand TECNO is set to unveil its groundbreaking Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology at MWC 2026. This concept, embodied by TECNO Modular Phone, represents TECNO's pioneering exploration of the next-generation form of smartphones, where hardware expansion is instantaneous through magnetic attachment and intelligent connectivity. Designed to bridge the gap between escalating AI computing demands and the spatial constraints of modern smartphones, the platform will allow users to transform their devices into modular powerhouses. Attendees will witness a customizable modular suite, enabling the seamless attachment and removal of slim, high-performance modules tailored to individual needs.

Unlike traditional smartphones locked into fixed feature sets, TECNO's modular system offers ultra-thin, flexible modules that empower creators and professionals to tailor their devices to any scenario. This reconfigurable vision is embodied in two distinct design interpretations of the Modular Phone. The ATOM edition of TECNO Modular Phone follows the philosophy of "Rational Order with Personal Expression," featuring a clean silver-aluminum body and signature red accents. The MODA edition of TECNO Modular Phone offers a bold, geek-inspired aesthetic. Both models frame modularity as a platform for lasting personal choice, embodying TECNO's commitment to technology that grows with its users.

"We believe the ultimate goal of technology is not to create a static masterpiece, but to offer an extension of human freedom. By pioneering this modular architecture, we are breaking the constraints of fixed hardware and returning the power of choice to the user," said Leo Li, TECNO Product Head of Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology. "This is more than a leap in connectivity; it is an experiment in mobile liberation, where the device is no longer defined by its factory form, but by the user's intent in every moment."

A Moment-To-Moment Modular Ecosystem

Built on TECNO's Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology, the ecosystem currently features around ten high-performance modules, designed to meet users wherever they are in life and evolve alongside their shifting needs and surroundings. Whether capturing professional photography, gaming, communicating off-grid, or extending battery life, the modular system offers unmatched freedom to configure a personalized stack.

The ultra-thin POWER BANK effectively doubles usable power, supplying energy seamlessly to both the smartphone and attached accessories. Complementing this is the ACTION CAMERA, which unlocks new creative workflows and shooting angles without compromising the phone's lightness. For professional imaging demands, TECNO's TELEPHOTO LENS acts as a standalone system using the phone's display as a viewfinder, providing low-latency live previews and instant captures. This Customizable Modular Suite is not just a collection of accessories, but a dynamic toolkit, allowing users to carry only what they need, when they need it.

Innovative Design and Effortless Connectivity

Central to TECNO's modular concept is a breakthrough in ultra-thin industrial design that redefines how expandable hardware feels in daily use. The base smartphone measures just 4.9mm thick, with the POWER BANK at an ultra-slim 4.5mm. Even when combined, the total thickness remains comparable to typical smartphones, ensuring modular expansion feels natural, preserving portability and simplicity.

The smartphone features a high-quality glass back panel with a laminated anti-glare treatment, creating a soft, matte finish, while a polished metal frame adds durability and refined visual contrast. Subtle lines across the phone's back divide it into eight modular zones, guiding accessory placement and alignment without sacrificing the clean aesthetic.

A hybrid connection architecture supports this design, featuring a precision-engineered rectangular magnetic array for secure, intuitive module attachment, paired with physical pogo-pin connectors for efficient, low-heat power delivery. Data transmission seamlessly switches among Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and millimeter-wave (mmWave) communication, enabling higher bandwidth and lower-latency interaction. This invisible, automatic process allows users to enjoy instant pairing, freeing them from technical complexity to focus on their experience.

Building a Modular Platform for the Future

TECNO's Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology is designed as a scalable platform built to evolve with future innovations. By establishing a consistent physical and connectivity foundation, TECNO opens possibilities for expanded modular experiences across AI-powered tools, storage expansion, lifestyle-focused accessories, and beyond. While the interface is proprietary, TECNO envisions the potential for future solutions that extend beyond its ecosystem, enabling broader compatibility and utility across use cases.

Presented as a concept platform at MWC 2026, the modular ecosystem demonstrates TECNO's long-term design thinking and commitment to technology that is adaptable, personal, and responsive to real-world needs, as technologies, materials, and ecosystems continue to mature.

For more information, please visit TECNO's official site: www.tecno-mobile.com.