Adecco Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results

February 26, 2026 | 09:38
(0) user say
The staffing and human resources services company disclosed financial performance for the final period and complete fiscal year ending December 2025.

ZURICH, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange

Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Further market share gains, Group +395 bps and Adecco +240 bps
  • Group revenues further sequentially improved at +3.9% yoy, strongest quarter of the year
  • By GBU, Adecco revenues +4.9% yoy; led by Americas +21% yoy, APAC+7% yoy; Akkodis -1% yoy; LHH +2% yoy
  • Healthy 19.1% gross margin, stable yoy organic, reflecting solutions and client mix, firm pricing
  • 3.8% EBITA margin excl. one-offs, +60 bps yoy, reflecting strong operating leverage, with productivity +11% yoy, firm progress with Akkodis Germany turnaround. Drop-down ratio >80%
  • Operating income €186 million, +34% yoy; Net income €88 million, +31% yoy
  • Basic EPS €0.52; Adjusted EPS €0.76

FULL-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strong market share gains, Group +245 basis points
  • Revenues +1.3% yoy. By GBU, Adecco +2.5% yoy; Akkodis -4% yoy; LHH flat yoy
  • Healthy 19.2% gross margin, -20 bps yoy, reflecting mix effects, firm pricing
  • 3.0% EBITA margin excl. one-offs, in line with management's commitment
  • Operating income €572 million, +8% yoy; Net income €295 million, +2% yoy
  • Basic EPS €1.76; Adjusted EPS €2.37
  • Strong cash generation: operating cash flow +€613 million; free cash flow +€483 million; 102% conversion ratio
  • Improving financial structure: end-25 net debt/EBITDA ratio 2.4x, -0.2x yoy and -0.6x qoq; net debt €186 million lower yoy; targeting ≤ 1.5x net debt/EBITDA ratio by end-27
  • Proposed DPS of CHF 1.00, cash dividend with option to receive as shares

Denis Machuel, Adecco Group CEO, commented:

"We had a strong finish to the year with ongoing positive momentum and a third consecutive quarter of growth, achieving a 3.8% margin in Q4. Rigorous execution through 2025 delivered 245 basis points of market share gains, strong operating leverage and cashflow, driving an improvement in leverage.

"Adecco grew 4.9 percent in Q4, consistently gaining market share across regions. Akkodis saw further sequential improvement including firm progress in its German turnaround. LHH continued to lead strongly in career transition, grew Ezra significantly, and achieved highly profitable growth.

"The Adecco Group is strongly positioned to help our 100,000 plus clients to manage and upskill their workforces with agility – keeping people firmly at the heart. We will continue to pioneer and scale human-centric AI across talent and technology offerings. I look forward to building on this solid performance in 2026."

By PR Newswire

The Adecco Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Adecco Group Adecco Group reports staffing and human

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

