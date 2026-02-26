Corporate

Polaroid Therapeutics receives CE Mark for wound care product

February 26, 2026 | 10:50
The medical device company obtained European regulatory approval for its fiber-based treatment technology, enabling commercial sales across the region.

ZURICH, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaroid Therapeutics (PTx) today announces that POLTX_Fiber™ has received the CE Mark as a Class IIb medical device with APT™ (Antimicrobial Polymer Technology).

POLTX_Fiber™ is the company's first product: an antimicrobial gelling fiber dressing incorporating its novel APT™. This significant moment marks Polaroid Therapeutics' entry into the wound care sector with the goal of bringing a new standard in wound care through the APT™ platform.

POLTX_Fiber™ is a soft, conformable non-woven dressing made of sodium carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) fibers and strengthening cellulose fibers that integrates the newly developed APT™. When the dressing is in contact with wound exudate, APT™ prevents bacterial colonization within the dressing without contributing to antimicrobial resistance. Upon absorption of exudate, the dressing forms a gel that helps maintain a moist wound environment, supports autolytic debridement, and improves the wound edge and surrounding skin from maceration. Under the supervision of a healthcare professional, POLTX_Fiber™ can be used for the management of:

  • Wounds with moderate to heavy exudate
  • Acute or chronic wounds
  • Leg ulcers, pressure ulcers (stage II to IV), and diabetic ulcers
  • Surgical wounds, including post-operative wounds, donor sites, and wounds left to heal by secondary intent
  • Traumatic wounds such as abrasions and lacerations
  • Exuding oncology wounds
  • Superficial or cavity wounds

"Receiving the CE Mark for POLTX_Fiber™ is a significant step for us in our ambition to provide better care options for patients through our human-centric solutions built on new technology and scientific development," said Ran Frenkel, Co-founder and CEO of PTx. "POLTX_Fiber™ is the first medical device to introduce our APT™ platform, incorporating new antimicrobial polymer technology that meets the highest standards, while responding to the real challenges of modern wound care. Its certification now offers new options in wound care, and we believe we are setting a new standard of care and protection."

POLTX_Fiber™ is the first commercial product to use APT™, a platform developed by PTx to build antimicrobial function directly into the dressing. Unlike many advanced antimicrobial wound dressings that release the antimicrobial component and may expose the patient to their known side effects, APT™ is designed to act rapidly and provide sustained activity to prevent bacterial colonization within the dressing.

Following the CE Mark, PTx has begun preparations for the introduction of POLTX_Fiber™ in selected European markets, working with clinicians, wound care centers, and distribution partners to generate clinical and patient experience.

POLTX_Fiber™ is the first step in a broader APT™-powered portfolio, with additional medical devices in development to extend the platform across a variety of wound care applications.

By PR Newswire

Polaroid Therapeutics

