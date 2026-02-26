Gansu Linxia power company maintains grid operations during holidays

LINXIA, China, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The golden snake bids farewell to the old year, and the steed welcomes the new spring. On the night of February 16th, New Year's Eve, the land of Linxia was festively decorated and filled with joy, exuding a strong atmosphere of celebrating the new spring. At the moment when thousands of families gather to stay up together, employees of the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company stood firm on the front line of power supply protection, fully ensuring that the people of the entire state have a bright and warm New Year.

Entering the command center of the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company, the smart screen displays the real-time status of the entire distribution network. The on-duty personnel are focused on the screen, closely monitoring the power grid's operational status. Distribution network control, equipment monitoring, repair command, work order handling, and remote collaboration are all carried out in an orderly and efficient manner.

"No. 1 main transformer bushing, leads, and joints have no corona discharge, flashover heating, or other abnormalities. At the 330 kV Citan Substation, Ma Zhijun, an employee of the substation operation and inspection center, and his colleagues are conducting special patrols and protection of the entire station's equipment according to the standards of "listening, smelling, measuring, and checking". This year marks Ma Zhijun's 21st year on duty during the Spring Festival, and he continues to stick to his post, guarding the lights of thousands of households and experiencing a unique New Year atmosphere.

"Light ahead, we follow behind. We do not seek to be surrounded by flowers and applause at all times, only wish for this city to be brightly lit and for thousands of families to be reunited in peace." Ma Zhijun said simply and firmly when talking about his duty during the Spring Festival.

Similarly, at the centralized resettlement sites and key locations in Jishishan County, staff members went door-to-door to promote safe electricity use, conducted household inspections for electrical hazards, and made every effort to ensure the safety and reliability of electricity use during the Spring Festival.

On that day, team members Ma Ruocang and Ma Yun Guang visited Tuanjie New Village in Liuji Township, Jishishan County. They conducted a thorough inspection of household wiring, air switches, heating and kitchen appliances, water heater wiring, and sockets, promptly eliminating safety risks. At the home of villager Zhao Shengxiong, they discovered that the wiring had been damaged by heavy objects, and immediately replaced it with new wiring, completely resolving the electrical hazard.

During the time of family reunions, dedication shows responsibility. During the Spring Festival, staff of the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company remained on duty without stopping work, conducted uninterrupted equipment inspections and repairs, and provided continuous warm-hearted services. With high standards, high efficiency, and high quality, they built a strong defense line for power supply during the Spring Festival, lighting up the splendid lights of Hezhou with care and dedication, safeguarding the reunion of thousands of families.